North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall
It's like spending an autumn day in France.
A European-style fall getaway may be closer than you think. This road trip from Toronto takes you to North America's most European city, and you don't even need to bring your passport.
With cobblestone streets, charming shops, and an old-world atmosphere, you'll feel as though you're wandering through a European village without getting on a plane.
The city is even more charming in autumn, when pumpkins spill from storefronts and vibrant leaves are scattered along the streets.
Québec City is a stunning destination located along the Saint Lawrence River, known as North America's most European City, and it will whisk you away to France with its old-world charm and historic views.
Founded in 1608, the city is the historic birthplace of French civilization in North America and is filled with centuries-old landmarks, historic streets and charming architecture to explore.
It's about an 8-hour drive from Toronto, so if you're up for a longer road trip, it's worth adding to your travel list.
Old Québec City is one of the most beautiful spots to visit. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985, it's the most intact fortified town north of Mexico, with more than 400 years of colonial architecture still standing.
You can wander through the Quartier Petit Champlain, one of the oldest shopping streets in North America, and explore historic gems tucked within the city walls, including its fortifications and ramparts.
During fall, many storefronts are decked out in pumpkins and autumn splendour. The crisp air and colourful foliage add a touch of coziness to the scene and will have you feeling like you've stepped into an autumn storybook.
There are many cozy cafés and restaurants dotted along the streets where you can fill up on delicious cuisine and pumpkin spice lattes.
Place Royale, a historic square in the heart of Old Québec, is another enchanting spot to explore. It's surrounded by colourful buildings, cafés, shops, and lots of fall charm.
You can also stroll along the Dufferin Terrace, a long wooden sidewalk located next to the majestic Château Frontenac, boasting a dreamy view of the St. Lawrence River draped in autumn hues.
No trip to Québec City would be complete without seeing Château Frontenac, the city's iconic castle-like hotel. You can admire its grand architecture from outside or wander around the surrounding streets and take in the views.
If you're looking for more fall colours, head to the Plains of Abraham, a historic urban park in Québec City with leafy trails, a museum, and more.
While it's a bit of a trek from Toronto, Québec City makes for a memorable road trip destination. You can skip the airport and enjoy a little slice of Europe without even boarding a plane.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.