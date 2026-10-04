North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

A person standing on a historic street. Right: A stone building decorated for fall.

A city in Canada.

@tanzz_00 | Instagram, @fallwinterbebes | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

A European-style fall getaway may be closer than you think. This road trip from Toronto takes you to North America's most European city, and you don't even need to bring your passport.

With cobblestone streets, charming shops, and an old-world atmosphere, you'll feel as though you're wandering through a European village without getting on a plane.

The city is even more charming in autumn, when pumpkins spill from storefronts and vibrant leaves are scattered along the streets.

Québec City is a stunning destination located along the Saint Lawrence River, known as North America's most European City, and it will whisk you away to France with its old-world charm and historic views.

Founded in 1608, the city is the historic birthplace of French civilization in North America and is filled with centuries-old landmarks, historic streets and charming architecture to explore.

It's about an 8-hour drive from Toronto, so if you're up for a longer road trip, it's worth adding to your travel list.

Old Québec City is one of the most beautiful spots to visit. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985, it's the most intact fortified town north of Mexico, with more than 400 years of colonial architecture still standing.

You can wander through the Quartier Petit Champlain, one of the oldest shopping streets in North America, and explore historic gems tucked within the city walls, including its fortifications and ramparts.

During fall, many storefronts are decked out in pumpkins and autumn splendour. The crisp air and colourful foliage add a touch of coziness to the scene and will have you feeling like you've stepped into an autumn storybook.

There are many cozy cafés and restaurants dotted along the streets where you can fill up on delicious cuisine and pumpkin spice lattes.

Place Royale, a historic square in the heart of Old Québec, is another enchanting spot to explore. It's surrounded by colourful buildings, cafés, shops, and lots of fall charm.

You can also stroll along the Dufferin Terrace, a long wooden sidewalk located next to the majestic Château Frontenac, boasting a dreamy view of the St. Lawrence River draped in autumn hues.

No trip to Québec City would be complete without seeing Château Frontenac, the city's iconic castle-like hotel. You can admire its grand architecture from outside or wander around the surrounding streets and take in the views.

If you're looking for more fall colours, head to the Plains of Abraham, a historic urban park in Québec City with leafy trails, a museum, and more.

While it's a bit of a trek from Toronto, Québec City makes for a memorable road trip destination. You can skip the airport and enjoy a little slice of Europe without even boarding a plane.

Quebec City Tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
quebec city attractions road trips from toronto quebec city
Toronto Canada Travel Travel
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2 are out and there's a $70 million jackpot

So many Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and stunning fall colours

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's best fall town is in Ontario and it's like strolling through a little European village

Pumpkin-filled streets, old-world shops, and quaint cafes await.

This little village in Ontario is a fall gem with dreamy lake views and cozy shops

It's a magical spot to soak up the season. 🍂

Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road

One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash

I'm a bargain hunter — These are the Winners sections where I always find the best deals

After years of digging through the racks, these are the sections I always check first!👇

TTC is hiring drivers and you can make up to $43 an hour without a degree

Customer service experience is required.

Canada's top schools fell in this best universities ranking but others aren't close to U of T

Canadian schools didn't make the top 20.