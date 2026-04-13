This tiny village 1 hour from Toronto is like wandering along the cobbestone streets of London

It's a dreamy hidden gem.

A person standing by a red telephone booth. RIght: A person standing on a cobblestone street.

A village square in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You can discover a tiny slice of London just outside of Toronto.

Located a short drive from the city, this hidden gem is home to cobblestone walkways, quaint shops, and European vibes that will have you feeling like you've stepped into another world.

You can enjoy a little taste of England without an expensive plane ticket at this spot.

The area boasts specialty shops, cafes, and restaurants, so there's lots to explore.

Village Square is a quaint plaza located in Burlington. It's under an hour's drive from Toronto, making it an easy spot for a day trip.

According to the website, the area was "designed and built to create the atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century town square," and features such as cobblestone streets and a red telephone booth add a distinct European vibe.

The square boasts everything from cigar shops to salons and chocolate stores, and is "a foodie's paradise" according to Hamilton Halton Brant.

For a truly authentic British experience, you can head to The Dickens, where "Burlington's finest pub fare awaits you."

You can treat yourself to something sweet at Lola Choco Bar and Sweet House, or sip on a warm cup of coffee at Tamp Coffee Co.

Village Square also boasts other eateries offering pizza, Japanese cuisine, and more.

The area is just a short walk from Spencer Smith Park, where you'll find lake views and gorgeous cherry blossoms during the spring.

It's also situated right downtown and is surrounded by ice cream shops, cozy cafes, and boutiques waiting to be explored.

Village Square Burlington website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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