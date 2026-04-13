This tiny village 1 hour from Toronto is like wandering along the cobbestone streets of London
It's a dreamy hidden gem.
You can discover a tiny slice of London just outside of Toronto.
Located a short drive from the city, this hidden gem is home to cobblestone walkways, quaint shops, and European vibes that will have you feeling like you've stepped into another world.
You can enjoy a little taste of England without an expensive plane ticket at this spot.
The area boasts specialty shops, cafes, and restaurants, so there's lots to explore.
Village Square is a quaint plaza located in Burlington. It's under an hour's drive from Toronto, making it an easy spot for a day trip.
According to the website, the area was "designed and built to create the atmosphere of a turn-of-the-century town square," and features such as cobblestone streets and a red telephone booth add a distinct European vibe.
The square boasts everything from cigar shops to salons and chocolate stores, and is "a foodie's paradise" according to Hamilton Halton Brant.
For a truly authentic British experience, you can head to The Dickens, where "Burlington's finest pub fare awaits you."
You can treat yourself to something sweet at Lola Choco Bar and Sweet House, or sip on a warm cup of coffee at Tamp Coffee Co.
Village Square also boasts other eateries offering pizza, Japanese cuisine, and more.
The area is just a short walk from Spencer Smith Park, where you'll find lake views and gorgeous cherry blossoms during the spring.
It's also situated right downtown and is surrounded by ice cream shops, cozy cafes, and boutiques waiting to be explored.
Village Square Burlington website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.