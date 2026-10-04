I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇

A woman with dark hair and classes holding a frozen pizza box; Right: yogurt containers and granola bars on a table

Kirkland products from Costco Canada that are better than name-brand.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer
Walk into any grocery store to buy almost any product, and you'll see a million different brand names competing for your attention and money. It can actually be so overwhelming.
And while some brand-name products are worth it... are they always? Is it worth splurging more for the name? What about popular house brands like Kirkland Signature? How do they stack up against other brands?

To explore what's really worth your money, I put five Costco products in a head-to-head test. Here we go: Kirkland vs. their popular name-brand alternatives.

Granola bars

Someone holding a KIND and Kirkland granola bar side by side

Kirkland's nut bars (with chocolatey drizzle and sea salt) are a well-known dupe for KIND nut bars (also with sea salt and dark chocolate). I put them head-to-head, eating both in the same sitting to really taste the differences.

The Kirkland bar was crunchier and harder to bite into, though not in a bad way. It also had less chocolate flavour, but I could taste the salt flakes more, which I enjoyed.

  • Price: $17.99 for 24 40-gram bars
  • Price per unit: $0.75 each
  • Rating: 8.5/10
The KIND bar, by contrast, was a bit chewier overall — a softer texture. It had a distinctly more chocolatey flavour, probably with more drizzle, but I didn't get much sea salt taste.
  • Price: $11.47 for five 40-gram bars
  • Price per unit: $2.30
  • Rating: 8.5/10
Winner: Kirkland. Even if KIND was marginally better with that extra chocolate taste, the differences in flavour are not big enough to account for the difference in price — I'd go with Kirkland.

Greek yogurt

Kirkland and Oikos Greek yogurt containers with a spoon on a table

I'm a BIG Greek yogurt fan but I'll admit I've never tried it from Costco before. Mostly because the normal 650-gram tubs come in a three-pack and that's too much for shopping for one.

I opted for the individual-portion package instead, since it lasts longer. It comes in a 24-pack of 100-gram individual portions. There are four flavours — six each of black cherry, raspberry, strawberry and vanilla bean. For this comparison, I tried the raspberry flavour against Oikos' raspberry flavour. I found the Kirkland option smooth and creamy, with a nice flavour that wasn't overly sweet (which I like). Overall, a good little snack.

Kirkland yogurt:

  • Price: $16.49 for 24 x 100 grams
  • Price per unit: $0.69
  • Rating: 8.5/10

Next up, Oikos Greek yogurt. It's a popular brand available across grocery stores and I picked mine up at Loblaws. Like Kirkland, the raspberry yogurt was very creamy and smooth. I thought it had more overall flavour but, unfortunately, a bit of a fake taste. I prefer my yogurt less sweet, so Kirkland had the edge. Nutritionally, they were almost the same: 90-100 calories each and 8 grams of protein.

Oikos yogurt:

  • Price: $4.79 for 4 x 100 grams
  • Price per unit: $1.19
  • Rating: 8/10
  • Note: I only bought a four-pack to avoid too much yogurt. At Loblaws, Oikos was available in a 12-pack for $14.49 ($1.20 each), and I see a 24-pack on Costco's website for $22.12 (92 cents each).

Winner: Kirkland, on cost and flavour. Just be mindful of how much yogurt you'll eat!

Peanut butter

Left: someone holding two jars of Kirkland peanut butter; Right: two jars of Adams peanut butter

Full disclosure here: I did not buy and taste-test both types of peanut butter in real time here because I didn't need to — this one has already been tried and tested by me. As a peanut butter fan, I have tried Kirkland brand and Adams, along with other popular name brands like Kraft or Jif.

Having tried them all, I now buy peanut butter solely on price. You can debate me on this, but I just think they all taste the same. The 100% natural kinds are just peanuts — so they really taste the same. The ones with sugar? The same. Obviously, sugar vs. nuts-only isn't the same (and crunchy vs. smooth is a different conversation), but within their categories, there's no significant difference.

So let's compare price. At Costco:

  • Kirkland Signature peanut butter: Two, one-kilogram jars at $11.99, or $5.99 each.
  • Adams peanut butter: Two, one-kilogram jars at $14.99, or $7.49 each.

Winner: Kirkland, obviously.

Frozen Pizza

Left: Kirkland cheese pizza box; Right: Dr. Oetker pizza box

Kirkland's pizzas are polarizing. I've heard of people who are obsessed with them and others who can't stand them. I'm personally a fan, but I believe they're almost in a class of their own. The cheese pizza is honestly more of a cheesy bread, since the crust is very soft and doughy and the cheese is literally spilling over the sides. If you are not a cheese person, you'll hate it. If you love cheese like the rest of us, you'll love it.

  • Price: $15.99 for four x 517-gram pizzas
  • Price per 100 grams: 77 cents
  • Rating: 9/10
I've tried a lot of frozen pizzas before, and there's really nothing out there like the Kirkland cheese pizza. This Dr. Oetker option isn't an exact comparison, but it represents most other frozen pizzas and is one of the most popular brands out there. This specific pizza tasted fairly fake, didn't have enough cheese, and tasted exactly like what you'd expect from a frozen pizza.
  • Price: $5.99
  • Price per 100 grams: $1.21
  • Rating: 5/10
Winner: Kirkland, with the disclaimer that you have to LOVE cheese and love a chewy dough (and have room for four pizzas in your freezer). Plus, there are lots of other frozen pizza options out there, so you might find something else that comes close.

Sourdough

Left: square loaf of bread with piece cut; Right: loaf of bread beside a plate with two slices on it

Costco sourdough is really popular. I've heard a lot of people say it tastes homemade. After trying it myself, I agre e— it does taste homemade! It has a good flavour, is sour-ish, and has a soft, chewy texture. It's fresh, too.

  • Price: $6.49 for 920 grams
  • Price per 100 grams: 70 cents
  • Rating: 9/10
I chose to compare the Kirkland sourdough loaf to the Villagio Rustic sourdough loaf. It's a popular made-in-Canada brand that I see across grocery stores with a variety of breads.

To be honest, I had low expectations. It just doesn't look that rustic, you know? So I was pleasantly surprised to find that the loaf was fresh, soft and had a really nice flavour — much more "sour" than the Kirkland loaf. While it was missing the signature air bubbles we see in a lot of sourdough loaves, the taste more than made up for it.

  • Price: $4.39 (on sale) for 550 grams
  • Price per 100 grams: 79 cents
  • Rating: 9/10

This one is a tie. Taste- and value-wise, they're both good options, and if I needed bread and these were the options, I'd go for either. If I have to give one a slight edge, it goes to Villagio for being a better shape and pre-cut.

There you have it — a pretty strong win for Kirkland in this round! What products should I try next?

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

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