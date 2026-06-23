28 Kirkland Signature products that cost less than name brands but are so similar
These dupes are almost hard to differentiate from name-brand items!
Costco warehouses in Canada have so many products to put in your cart when you shop.
That includes Kirkland Signature items you can get as dupes of name brands.
Kirkland Signature is the retailer's private label offering "the lowest possible prices" and a "better value" for members.
Many of these store-brand items are cheaper than name-brand products at Costco and grocery stores in Canada.
If you're not paying attention while shopping at a Costco Canada store, you might think these Kirkland items are name brands because the packaging is very similar!
Here are a bunch of Kirkland Signature products that are cheap dupes of name-brand items.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Kirkland Signature cream cheese at Costco is a dupe of name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has Philadelphia cream cheese for $13.49, and you get a pack with two 500-gram tubs.
That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name brand.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars are Costco's store brand version of Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream with 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.
That works out to $1.03 per 100 millilitres and $0.94 per bar.
It costs $13.99 for a box of Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream with nine 88-millilitre bars.
That works out to $1.76 per 100 millilitres and $1.55 per bar.
So, you might think Costco's Kirkland item is more expensive by looking at the price tag, but it's actually less expensive — $0.73 cheaper per 100 grams and $0.61 cheaper per bar — because of how much you get.
French roast coffee
Kirkland Signature French roast whole bean coffee.
Kirkland Signature French roast is similar to the French roast coffee from Starbucks.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast whole bean coffee for $24.99.
It costs $30.99 at Loblaws for a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks French roast ground coffee at Loblaws.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size to compare costs because the Kirkland product is $6 cheaper, even though it's bigger.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
Costco's Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter is like Kraft natural peanut butter.
It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter, which means you pay $0.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $7.99 for a 750-gram jar of name-brand Kraft natural peanut butter at Loblaws, which works out to $1.06 per 100 grams.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread is a cheaper dupe of Nutella, and you can find both products at Costco.
It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella has a price tag of $17.99 at Costco.
So, you can save $1 with the Kirkland product.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey.
Kirkland Signature liquid honey is similar to Billy Bee liquid honey, which also comes in bear-shaped bottles.
A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey is $19.99 at Costco. That works out to $0.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 375-gram bottle of name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws. That breaks down to $2.39 per 100 grams.
The price difference between Costco's store brand and the name brand at the grocery store is $1.51 per 100 grams.
Maple syrup
Kirkland Signature maple syrup.
Kirkland Signature maple syrup looks like the maple syrup bottles from Old Fashioned Maple Crest.
It costs $15.99 for a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature maple syrup at Costco.
Walmart has a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup for $16.97.
At Loblaws, it costs $18.99 for a one-litre bottle of Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup.
So, the Kirkland version is $0.98 and $3 cheaper than Walmart and Loblaws, respectively.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage.
Kirkland Signature almond beverage is a cheaper dupe of Almond Breeze, and Costco has both products.
You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.
It costs $12.99 a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.
The store-brand version is $1 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Oat beverage
Kirkland Signature oat beverage.
Costco's Kirkland Signature oat beverage is similar to the Silk oat beverage that you can find at grocery stores.
A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage is $13.49 at Costco, which breaks down to a cost of $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk oat beverage at Walmart, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.
The store-brand version at Costco is a few cents cheaper per 100 millilitres.
Crushed red pepper flakes
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes is like the Club House product you can find at grocery stores.
It costs $5.49 for a 283-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes, which breaks down to $1.93 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 70-gram bottle of name-brand Club House crushed red pepper flakes at Loblaws, which works out to $12.84 per 100 grams.
Since the name-brand product is so small, the Kirkland version is $10.56 cheaper per 100 grams!
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature canned tuna.
Kirkland Signature canned tuna is similar to Ocean's canned tuna, and you can find both products at Costco.
It costs $16.49 for eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.
Costco has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.
You get the Kirkland Signature product for $1.50 less, and the pack comes with two more cans than the Ocean's pack does.
Marinara sauce
Kirkland Signature marinara sauce.
Kirkland Signature marinara sauce is like a cheaper version of Rao's marinara sauce that's also available at Costco.
It costs $18.99 for three 860-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature marinara sauce, which works out to $6.33 per jar and $0.73 per 100 millilitres.
Costco has a pack of two 770-millilitre jars of Rao's marinara sauce for $15.99, which breaks down to $7.99 per jar and $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
So, you pay $1.66 less per jar and $0.30 less per 100 millilitres with the Kirkland product.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil.
You can get Kirkland Signature light olive oil as a cheaper dupe of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.
It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
The Kirkland product is $2 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Extra virgin olive oil
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil.
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil is similar to Bertolli extra virgin olive oil that you can find at grocery stores.
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil costs $21.99 at Costco.
At Loblaws, a two-litre bottle of name-brand Bertolli extra virgin olive oil costs $45.
That means there's a $23.01 price difference between the Kirkland and name-brand versions!
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars are dupes of name-brand Chewy granola bars at grocery stores.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. That works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $9.96 for a 960-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars. That's $1.03 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $16.99. That price breaks down to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Costco's store-brand product is cheaper than the name-brand items at Walmart and Loblaws by $0.16 and $0.89 per 100 grams, respectively.
Chocolate-covered granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars.
Costco's Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars are dupes of Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars.
It costs cost $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars.
That price breaks down to $1.14 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 935-gram box.
That works out to $1.81 per 100 grams.
Even though the price tags are the same, the Kirkland product is cheaper than the name-brand item because it's bigger.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies are similar to Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at grocery stores.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which works out to $1.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100
Since the Kirkland item is bulk-sized, you get a better value.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars.
Kirkland Signature nut bars are dupes of Kind bars that are available at grocery stores in Canada.
It costs $17.99 for a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars. That works out to $1.87 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 480-gram box of name-brand Kind bars for $21.97. That's $4.57 per 100 grams.
A 200-gram box of Kind bars costs $9.99 at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $4.99 per 100 grams.
You pay $2.70 and $3.12 less per 100 grams, respectively, for the Kirkland product than the name brand at Walmart and Loblaws.
S'more clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters.
Kirkland Signature s'more clusters are Costco's store-brand version of OMG's clusters.
You can get the Kirkland Signature s'more clusters for $15.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2.13 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG's s'more clusters for $4.69 per 100 grams.
The price difference between the Kirkland Signature version at Costco and the name-brand item at Bulk Barn is $2.56 per 100 grams!
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips.
Kirkland Signature steak strips are dupes of Jack Link's beef jerky, and you can find both products at Costco.
A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.
The name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco is $16.99 for a 300-gram bag, which works out to $5.66 per 100 grams.
It's $0.37 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland item at Costco.
Microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn.
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn is similar to Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn, both of which are sold at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags. That's $0.48 per 100 grams and $0.45 per bag.
The name-brand Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn is $11.49 at Costco for a 1.92-kilogram box with 24 bags. That works out to $0.59 per 100 grams and $0.47 per bag.
Even though the Kirkland product seems more expensive, it's actually cheaper per 100 grams and per bag.
Water filtration pitcher
Kirkland Signature water filtration system.
Costco's Kirkland Signature water filtration system is a dupe of Brita, and you can find both products at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
The name-brand Brita water filtration system at Costco that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters is $29.99.
You pay $3 less for the Kirkland version of this product.
Water filters
Kirkland Signature water filters.
Just like the water filter pitcher, Costco has both Kirkland Signature water filters and Brita water filters.
Kirkland Signature water filters cost $34.99 for a pack of 10 filter cartridges.
The name-brand Brita replacement water filters cost $42.99 for a pack of eight at Costco.
It's $8 cheaper to buy the Kirkland product instead of the name brand. Plus, you get two more filters.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods are dupes of Tide Pods.
It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
You can get a 2.17-kilogram pack of Tide Pods for $28.97 at Walmart.
At Loblaws, a 2.43-kilogram pack of Tide Pods costs $32.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because Costco's Kirkland version is $1.98 and $5.01 cheaper, respectively, than the name brands at Walmart and Loblaws, even though it's bigger.
Liquid laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent is just like Tide.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
The name-brand Tide laundry detergent at Costco is $29.99 4.82-litre bottle.
Even though the Kirkland product is bulk-sized, the price tag is $10 cheaper than the name brand!
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads.
Kirkland Signature laundry beads are dupes of Downy Unstopables, both of which you can find at Costco.
A 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads costs $19.99.
The name-brand Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads are $24.99 at Costco for a 1.13-kilogram bottle.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size because the Kirkland version is $5 cheaper than the name-brand version at Costco, even though it's bigger.
Liquid fabric softener
Kirkland Signature liquid fabric softener.
Costco's Kirkland Signature fabric softener looks just like Downy fabric softener.
It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid fabric softener.
The name-brand Downy fabric softener costs $18.99 for a 4.35-litre bottle.
You can save $3 with the Kirkland product, and you get more fabric softener with each bottle.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets.
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets are cheaper dupes of Bounce dryer sheets, and you can find both products at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets with 250 sheets each. That price breaks down to $0.03 per sheet.
It costs $13.99 at Costco for two boxes of name-brand Bounce dryer sheets with 160 sheets each. That works out to $0.04 per sheet.
So, even though you only save a cent per sheet with the Kirkland product, it's still cheaper!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.