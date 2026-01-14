Costco has a new store opening in 2026 and the unique warehouse is a first in this province

It'll have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores. 👀

costco wholesale sign on exterior of costco store in canada

Costco store in Canada.

Prashanth Bala | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco has already revealed a new store opening in Canada for 2026.

But the new location is a unique store with thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses.

That's because this store is a Costco Business Centre.

It will be located in Winnipeg, which has a few warehouses, including one that opened in November of last year.

There are already Business Centre locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, so this will be the first Business Centre in Manitoba.

Costco Canada said that the new Winnipeg Business Centre is expected to open in April 2026.

If you've never been to a Costco Business Centre, these warehouses are designed for businesses.

That means you can get thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores.

A lot of items are sold in commercial quantities that are larger than the already bulk-sized products at Costco warehouses.

So, there are products you might not expect to find at Costco when shopping at Business Centre locations.

You can get pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like milk and cheese, meat, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen items, beverages, and more food items.

Also, you can shop for paper towels, napkins, tissues, toilet paper, and other paper products.

Costco Business Centres have restaurant supplies including flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.

You can also get appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.

These stores have electronics and office supplies as well.

Business Centres have different hours from regular Costco warehouses.

The locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

You don't need a special membership to shop at Costco Business Centres. Both the Gold Star and Executive memberships get you access to these warehouses.

READ NEXT: Mississauga's new Costco Business Centre is open and I couldn't resist buying these 14 items

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This Canadian city has the 'best quality of life' in North America — and it's not even close

The best cities to live in Canada were revealed, #1 probably isn't what you expect. 👀

This Ontario spa hidden in a snow-covered forest was named one of the best in North America

Who's ready to get pampered?

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 13 are out and there's a $14 million jackpot

We have a winner! 🚨

Canada keeps slipping down this ranking of the world's most powerful passports

But the Canadian passport is still better than the American passport!

Cineplex has free popcorn for National Popcorn Day and the deal isn't just for one day

Here's how you can get free popcorn. 🍿

Canada Child Benefit payments for January 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

The first CCB payments of 2026 land next week! 📅

Bath & Body Works Canada's sale is offering 50% to 75% off and candles are so cheap

You can save on candles, soaps, fragrance mists, and more products.

This Ninja blender has sold 1,000 times in one month on Amazon and it's 40% off right now

It has a 4.6 rating!

I lived in this dreamy small town that Canadians named as a top spot they want to move to

Here's what life in one of the best Canadian towns is actually like.👇