Costco has a new store opening in 2026 and the unique warehouse is a first in this province
It'll have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores. 👀
Costco has already revealed a new store opening in Canada for 2026.
But the new location is a unique store with thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses.
That's because this store is a Costco Business Centre.
It will be located in Winnipeg, which has a few warehouses, including one that opened in November of last year.
There are already Business Centre locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, so this will be the first Business Centre in Manitoba.
Costco Canada said that the new Winnipeg Business Centre is expected to open in April 2026.
If you've never been to a Costco Business Centre, these warehouses are designed for businesses.
That means you can get thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores.
A lot of items are sold in commercial quantities that are larger than the already bulk-sized products at Costco warehouses.
So, there are products you might not expect to find at Costco when shopping at Business Centre locations.
You can get pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like milk and cheese, meat, fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, frozen items, beverages, and more food items.
Also, you can shop for paper towels, napkins, tissues, toilet paper, and other paper products.
Costco Business Centres have restaurant supplies including flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.
You can also get appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.
These stores have electronics and office supplies as well.
Business Centres have different hours from regular Costco warehouses.
The locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
You don't need a special membership to shop at Costco Business Centres. Both the Gold Star and Executive memberships get you access to these warehouses.
READ NEXT: Mississauga's new Costco Business Centre is open and I couldn't resist buying these 14 items
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.