I tested No Name products against the brand-name versions and the results are shocking
Here's where to splurge, and where you can save.💸
In 1978, Loblaws launched the No Name brand, with its now-iconic yellow packaging, promising stripped-down products at stripped-down prices.
Fast forward to now, in a world of rising inflation, and grocery bills are becoming increasingly expensive. In turn, store brands are having a full-blown resurgence. Chains like Longo's are expanding their in-house offerings, and budgeting has somehow become trendy again. No Name even opened a pop-up snack bar in Toronto this past summer that had people lining up.
So naturally, I'm here today to ask one question: Are the brand names even worth it? Or does No Name hold its own in the test against taste?
Because let me tell you, the prices? Shocking. In a good way. I picked seven of the most recognizable snacks and pantry staples and put them head-to-head with their No Name counterparts. And in search of fairness, I chose only the biggest, most familiar brand names — household names only! And yes, I got a second opinion; my dad participated in this very taste test as well, offering very honest commentary throughout.
Here's what happened.
Frozen Waffles: Eggos vs No Name Buttermilk Waffles
No Name waffles compared to Eggos
When I was a kid, Eggos held a standing spot on the grocery list. They're the gold standard. They crisp up perfectly with those golden edges and soft centres that hold syrup exactly how they're supposed to. After taste testing them again for the first time in a decade, the same rang true.
The No Name waffles, however, leaned doughier – even after a solid toast. They lacked the signature crunch and taste you expect from a frozen waffle. That being said, my dad insisted there wasn't a huge difference, and for the price, he was willing to make the switch.
Brand Name Cost: $4.00 for 280g
No Name Cost: $2.75 for 280g
Outcome: Eggo wins (but No Name was almost a tie)
Crackers: Ritz Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers vs. No Name Mini Cheese Sandwich Crackers
Ritz compared to no name.
There I am, cracking open the box and immediately there's a problem. First difference? Packaging. Ritz comes in those perfect little grab-and-go snack packs, whereas the No Name ones just came in one big box: no portion control, no bonus points.
Taste-wise, the No Name version packs a punch with the salt. It's bold and savoury and very snackable, but also very one-note. Ritz, however, delivers that iconic buttery flakiness with a subtle hint of sweetness that comes in at the end to balance everything out. It feels richer, more indulgent.
Brand Name Cost: $4.00 for 160g
No Name Cost: $3.28 for 180g
Outcome: Ritz wins hands down.
I know this seems like a smear campaign against No Name, but I promise I'm a supporter and there's more to come. Always root for the underdog.
Cheese Snacks: Cheetos vs. No Name Cheese Flavoured Twists
Cheetos compares to no name.
Does the No Name brand need a better name for these? Absolutely. But do they need a better recipe? Impossible. This one shocked me – but more, it shocked my dad.
The No Name "cheese flavoured twists" are thicker, puffier, and way airier. They have that melt-in-your-mouth quality that makes you keep reaching back into the bag. The Cheetos, when put side by side, were thinner, longer, crunchier, and noticeably saltier — in a bad way. It felt like way too much.
Brand Name Cost: $4.50 for 260g
No Name Cost: $2.69 for 200g
Outcome: Give it up for No Name
Apple Juice: Tropicana vs. No Name
Apple juice from No Name brand compared to Tropicana.
As a child, I had this product so much that my parents banned me from having it anymore. Here I stand, twenty years later, and when I pulled it out for the taste test, my father immediately started with, "You know you can only have a little bit." So trust me when I say… I know my apple juice.
Unfortunately, you can tell the difference before even tasting them. This one felt like a bit of an unfair battle the second I poured them side by side into a glass. The No Name juice was paler, lighter, and just classically a lunchbox juice box. The Tropicana version was darker, richer, and looked like actual pressed apples.
Taste confirms this. No Name is exactly what you'd expect from a box of apple juice. Sweet, tart, and a little watery. The Tropicana one genuinely tastes like you're biting into an apple.
Brand Name Cost: $5.79 for 1.36L (wild pricing by the way)
No Name Cost: $3.78 for 1.75L
Outcome: Despite the cost, Tropicana is worth every penny
Chocolate: Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts vs. No Name Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts
Cadbury Dairy Milk bar compared to No Name chocolate bar.
This next product is the entire reason I brought my dad on for an expert opinion.
My dad already knew how this one was going to go. He said it over and over again. I really wanted to come into this one and prove him wrong.
Cadbury Dairy Milk is creamy, smooth, and melts instantly in your mouth. It's unbeatable. It's the Bobby Flay of chocolate bars. It's that perfect nostalgic chocolate experience. How do you imagine a golden ticket wrapped Wonka bar tastes?
The No Name version is… fine. But that's just it—a little waxier, less creamy, and more of a bite than a melt.
Brand Name Cost: $2.50 for 90g (sale)
No Name Cost: $2.49 for 100g
Outcome: Wait for the sale and treat yourself to the Dairy Milk
Chips: Cool Ranch Doritos vs No Name Creamy Ranch Tortilla Chips
Doritos compared to No Name brand chips.
If you love bold flavours, Doritos delivers. The Cool Ranch is tangy, punchy, and intense. But also… they're just a lot.
The No Name version was milder, a little paler in colour (this time it worked out in their favour), a little less salty, and a little more balanced. Overall, I felt like the corn chip flavour came through more, making it feel more like a nacho than a classic snackable chip, and I think that's what I liked about it. You can get more of them without feeling sick, and the ranch flavour still holds up really well.
More than anything, the price difference here is wild.
Brand Name Cost: $4.50 for 235g ($1.91 per 100g)
No Name Cost: $2.50 for 200g ($1.25 per 100g)
Outcome: No Name winner by far
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread: Nutella vs No Name Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Nutella compared to No Name Brand hazelnut spread.
At the end of it all comes the big hitter…
Let's be honest. Nothing can replace Nutella. It's thick, it's rich, it's glossy, and it has that iconic sticky, drippy texture.
But what surprised me was that the No Name version made a pretty strong second. It's lighter, more aerated, and spreads more easily. It doesn't have quite the same depth, but the flavour can rival that of any hazelnut spread on the market.
Brand Name Cost: $8.00 for 725g (sale) (pictured is the smaller size that I had to purchase because the larger size was sold out, but for cost comparison purposes, I've included the equal comparison)
No Name Cost: $5.79 for 725g
Outcome: Nutella wins (but it was a close call)
I can't lie to you, I went into this assuming that the brand names would dominate — and in some cases, they absolutely did. There are certainly some brand-name products that just cannot be replicated, especially when texture and nostalgia play into the experience. But what surprised me most was how often No Name was able to hold its own, even winning by a landslide in some cases.
Out of seven matchups, No Name came out on top three times and came very close in at least one (maybe even two) more.
So here's the real takeaway: if you're trying to cut your grocery bill without sacrificing your will to live, switching a few staples to No Name is actually a smart move. You don't have to give up everything. But you may be surprised by what you don't miss.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.