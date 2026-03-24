Costco is opening a new warehouse in Canada this week and it isn't like a regular store
But you can get in with a regular membership.
A new Costco warehouse is opening in Canada this week, and it will have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores.
You'll still get "the same great value and quality you've come to expect at Costco," though.
Not only is this store format unique, but it's also a first for this province.
Costco Canada has revealed details about the new store, so here's what you need to know.
The new Winnipeg Business Centre is opening on Friday, March 27, 2026.
It's located at 1315 St. James Street, which is in the northwest part of the city and near the airport.
Costco Canada shared a sneak peek of the store recently, and the Winnipeg Business Centre store managers said 70% of the items at this location are focused on the needs of businesses.
But all of the products offer "the same great value and quality you've come to expect at Costco," the managers said.
You can shop with your Gold Star or Executive membership because a special business membership isn't required to get into the store.
There are thousands of products at this Business Centre that aren't available at regular Costco stores.
Also, many of those items are sold in commercial quantities, which means they're even bigger than Costco's usual bulk-sized products.
The new Winnipeg Business Centre has grocery items, and Costco Canada recently revealed that there's a fresh produce section.
You can shop for pre-baked goods like bread, dairy items like cheese, meat, pantry items, snacks, frozen foods, beverages and so many more groceries.
There are also Restaurant Supplies and Business Products departments at the Winnipeg Business Centre.
So, you can find restaurant supplies like flatware, glassware, forks, steak knives, wine glasses and champagne flutes, small and large appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, refrigerators, griddles, blenders and food processors, and office supplies like chairs, desks, laminators, paper shredders, pens, permanent markers, printer paper and notepads.
There will be ATM services at the new location, along with delivery and business delivery services.
Also, the store managers said the Winnipeg Business Centre will have a pharmacy for all Costco members.
Business Centre hours in Canada are different than shopping hours at regular Costco warehouses. These locations open and close earlier except on Sundays.
You can shop at the Winnipeg Business Centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.
There are a few upcoming closures to know about if you're going to shop here, including Good Friday on April 3, Easter Sunday on April 5 and Victoria Day on May 18.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.