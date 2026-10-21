CRA is hiring for tax jobs in Canada that pay up to $149,000 a year
There are auditor, advisor, and specialist positions.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for tax-related positions across the country right now.
You can make up to $149,000 a year with these Government of Canada jobs.
The federal agency is looking for tax professionals to work in the Compliance Programs Branch, Legislative Policy and Regulatory Affairs Branch, and Appeals Branch to resolve complex compliance and regulatory issues.
The tax professional positions that the CRA is currently staffing are Regional Technical Advisor/Auditor, Senior Technical Specialist, Senior Technical Advisor, Regional Computer Audit Advisor, Industry Sector Specialist, Tax Appeals Case Specialist, and Appeals Policy Specialist.
If you're hired for any of these CRA jobs, the salary is between $125,309 and $149,779 per year.
The duties of the various tax jobs include:
- conducting extensive research and analysis
- interpreting policy and recommending solutions
- mentoring and providing technical guidance and expert advice on emerging, highly sensitive, or contentious tax issues
- providing direction and support to enhance program delivery within field operations
You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, business administration, commerce, economics, finance or tax, a post-secondary law degree, or eligibility to receive a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
Experience requirements vary because the jobs span different branches of the CRA.
You must be willing to work overtime, travel, work evenings, weekends and statutory holidays, and work shifts or a flexible schedule.
A valid driver's license is required or personal mobility equivalent to having a driver's license.
The deadline to apply for these federal government jobs is Monday, October 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Various tax professional positions
Salary: $125,309 to $149,779
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting, business administration, commerce, economics, finance or tax, a law degree from a post-secondary institution, or eligibility to receive a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
Since the jobs are in different branches of the CRA, there are various experience requirements related to the departments.
You must be willing to work overtime, travel, work evenings, weekends and statutory holidays, and work shifts or a flexible schedule.
A valid driver's license is also required for these jobs.
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