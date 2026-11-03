Government of Canada jobs with the CRA that pay close to $100,000 are open in Ontario

You need a degree or an accounting designation for these positions.

sign outside of canada revenue agency building in ottawa ontario

Canada Revenue Agency sign.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are Government of Canada jobs available across Ontario with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

You can make close to $100,000 a year if you're hired for any of these auditor positions.

The federal agency is hiring Canadian citizens and residents in Ontario to staff various positions within the Compliance Program Branch.

That includes Income Tax Auditor, Excise Tax Auditor, GST/HST Auditor, International Tax Auditor, Financial Reviewer, and Business Intelligence Quality Assurance Officer jobs.

Some of the duties of these CRA jobs include:

  • auditing taxpayers' returns, books, records, requests and supporting documents to confirm and enforce compliance with CRA statutes
  • preparing papers, letters and reports to support work completed and compiling asset information to assist in the collection of taxpayer debt
  • planning how the audit will be conducted, reviewing documents and researching legislation, jurisprudence, publications and policies
  • discussing technical and contentious issues, proposed reassessments and recommendations regarding penalties and consideration of waiving interest with taxpayers and/or their representatives

The salary for the Ontario-based positions is $73,100 to $95,710 a year.

It's required that you have a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting or eligibility for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.

You must have experience performing audits or audit support functions within the CRA, or experience in conducting audits, tax preparation, administering accounting policies, providing tax advice or interpreting statutes with small-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations and/or trusts in provincial tax administration, public practice or industry.

A valid driver's license is required because these positions involve conducting audits outside of a CRA office.

Depending on the duties of the position, you may need to be willing to work overtime, work evenings, weekends and statutory holidays, work shifts or a flexible schedule, and travel.

The closing date for this job posting is Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Various auditor positions

Salary: $73,100 to $95,710

Company: CRA

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting or eligibility for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.

You must have experience performing audits or audit support functions within the CRA, or experience in conducting audits, tax preparation, administering accounting policies, providing tax advice or interpreting statutes with small-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations and/or trusts in provincial tax administration, public practice or industry.

A valid driver's license is required because these positions involve performing audits outside of a CRA office.

Apply On CRA Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

canada revenue agencycra jobsgovernment of canada jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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