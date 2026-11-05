7 hilariously Canadian habits that I've accidentally adopted as a newcomer
I now am someone who uses weather radar?? 🇨🇦
If you think becoming Canadian just requires a passport, a citizenship test, or memorizing every word of "O Canada," let me stop you right there. I've lived in Canada for four years after moving here from Ukraine, and I recently had a terrifying realization: Canadianization doesn't happen at the immigration office — it sneaks into your daily habits.
For example, realizing I just stepped outside in flip-flops, shorts and a heavy down jacket at +2 C to check the mail, and thought to myself, "Ah, absolute perfection"?
When I first moved to Canada, I thought I was completely immune to this kind of thing. I kept telling myself, "I'm Ukrainian; my cultural roots are rock-solid." But day by day, Canada has quietly rewired my brain. Before I even realized it, I was holding doors for people half a block away and saying "sorry" even when someone else bumped straight into me.
Here are seven Canadian habits I've accidentally picked up since moving from Ukraine to Canada, and I am assuming there is no turning back now.
Weather tracking
A woman pauses by a snowy forest trail railing.
One morning, I caught myself staring at my radar map at 5 a.m. and realized just how much my routine had shifted. In my past life, checking the weather was barely a thought. A quick look out the window was usually enough to decide whether to grab a jacket or an umbrella before heading out the door.
And now it feels like a big mission. I cross-reference three different apps, analyze wind direction, and track "feels like" temperatures down to the exact minute.
During summer storms, it gets even wilder. I religiously check tornado risk maps, tracking dark clouds with the focus of a storm chaser while clutching my morning coffee.
It started as a quick check for rain, and suddenly I'm analyzing green-and-red radar blobs like my life depends on it.
I built a whole personality around cups and bottles
A cream Stanley tumbler with a straw rests beside a woven seat.
I used to be a strict minimalist with kitchen stuff, firmly believing that owning multiple tumblers was just collecting useless clutter.
When I first arrived in Canada, I remember watching local moms carry these Stanley cups everywhere, and I thought it was so strange. I also noticed people using specific Christmas-themed mugs in December, treating them almost like the mug equivalent of an ugly holiday sweater (which I also have now).
It all felt a bit excessive.
Fast forward to today, and I've completely adopted the habit. Now I don't leave the house without my massive Stanley cup sitting proudly in the car; it's basically attached to my hand.
At home, I have specific seasonal mugs for my morning drinks, because sipping a cozy autumn brew from a plain glass just feels wrong. I've even started collecting different bottles and tumblers just for the fun of having options.
Naturally dropping "eh"
A woman in pink enjoys the vibrant cherry blossoms lining a cobblestone street.
For my first two years in Canada, I didn't get why people joked about Canadians saying "eh." As a non-native speaker, I was sure it was one habit I'd never pick up.
Then came a trip to Europe.
While chatting with English-speaking friends over coffee, someone suddenly stopped and asked, "Wait, why do you keep ending your sentences with 'eh'?"
My mind was completely blown. Without noticing, I had absorbed the ultimate Canadian filler word into my daily speech. I came back home, realized I was using it automatically, and thought: Oh my goodness, I am fully Canadian now.
The Canadian compass
OnRoute Port Hope service plaza on a sunny day.
I quickly learned that traditional compasses are completely useless in Canada. Every time someone mentioned heading "Up North" for the weekend, I'd wonder: is that an actual town, or are they literally driving up to hang out with Santa?
Then the rest of the map clicked. The Atlantic coast is just "Down East," the mountains are "Out West," and distances are strictly measured in hours, never kilometres. The other day, I caught myself telling someone, "Yeah, we might head up North this weekend," realizing my inner GPS had officially been swapped.
Before I knew it, tossing around local slang became totally second nature, and I was already casually scoping out the radar for my next road trip.
I picked up the Canadian way of hosting
A lavish buffet spread of cheeses, cured meats, salads, and appetizers.
I was happy to embrace this Canadian way of hosting parties. Back home, staying for tea after a visit wasn't just a polite gesture — it was a trap where guests would happily camp out on my couch for hours after dinner, completely ignoring all hints. Then I stumbled on the ultimate local hack: the timed invitation.
Now, putting an exact end time right on the invite, or letting everyone intuitively know when it's time to wrap things up, has become my favourite thing. It totally protects my personal space, lets me plan my evening, and saves me from brewing round after round of midnight tea just to be polite.
Pairing it with a relaxed potluck keeps me from ever feeling overwhelmed as a host, because everyone shares the load by bringing a dish, turning what used to be a stressful marathon into a joyful evening for everyone.
Living life through the inbox
An outdoor study break with a laptop, notebook, iced drink, and a sweet treat.
When I first came to Canada, I didn't quite get why everything was so tied to email. Invoices, appointments, official business, and even sending money with e-Transfer — it all lives in the inbox.
At first, I didn't get the hype. But over time, I completely adopted this Canadian habit and made it my own. As an introvert, I realized it's a total game-changer. I don't have to jump on calls or deal with things live, I can type out my thoughts, hit send, and solve issues at my own pace. In our world of aggressive instant replies, discovering this haven has saved my sanity.
It started as a cultural adjustment, but now it's officially one of my favourite Canadian traits I've picked up.
The joy of easy dinners
Two takeout meals with rice, grilled and fried chicken, potatoes, and salad.
I used to be super strict about food; every single meal had to be made fresh from scratch, no exceptions. Takeout? Frozen options? Absolutely not.
Well, Canada definitely changed my whole approach to cooking and grocery shopping.
Now, I buy most of my groceries in bulk, and my pantry is always fully stocked up. My freezer is constantly packed with quick backup options, and I order takeout without feeling guilty at all. Sure, it might not always be the healthiest habit, but it completely simplifies my life. Realizing that dinner doesn't have to be a whole huge project every single night was such a game-changer, and it saves me so much time and energy.
Turns out, adapting didn't mean losing my roots, it just meant trading weather guesses for radar apps, picking inbox life over phone calls, and finally understanding why everyone is always heading up.
"Welcome to the club, eh," Canada officially declared!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.