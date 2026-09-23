6 things I absolutely love about Canada — as a newcomer who moved here 4 years ago
The smallest things made the biggest impression. 🇨🇦
When I moved to Canada from Ukraine in late 2022, I barely had time to think about what life here would actually be like. It was a fast, last-minute decision, and I arrived with little more than a handful of Canadian stereotypes and no idea whether I'd ever really feel at home.
Nearly four years later, Canada has surprised me in ways I never expected. Some of the things I've grown to love are big — like the mix of cultures and amount of space — while others are ridiculously ordinary, from roomy parking spots to packages just appearing on my doorstep.
What I initially thought might be a temporary chapter has become home.
With that in mind, here are six things about living in Canada that completely won me over.
Canadians are almost suspiciously friendly
Moving to Canada gave me a new perspective on "friendliness!"
I've always felt like I had a welcoming personality. Next to Canadians, though, I felt like a total grump when I first got here! I was amazed by how nice everyone was. Nothing prepares you for how many smiles and casual greetings you get from strangers on the street.
At first, it was honestly pretty awkward for me. Every time a neighbour asked, "How are you?" I'd freeze up, trying so hard to come up with a normal reply without oversharing.
Eventually, I adapted to the small talk, got comfortable with casual hallway conversations and fully upgraded my friendliness settings. It gets under your skin in the best way, so when I took my first vacation outside the country, the sudden lack of Canadian niceness was a total shock!
Everything is just so much bigger
Canada's scale was a massive adjustment for me!
Coming from Europe, Canada's sheer scale was a massive adjustment for me. With huge distances between cities, I was struck by how much space Canadians get in everyday life.
The houses feel giant, apartments actually have room to breathe, and the trucks on the road look like monster trucks compared to what I grew up seeing. My absolute favourite upgrade, however, is the parking spots.
Back home, squeezing into a tiny street parking spot felt like a high-stress driving test. Here, the spaces are so wide that I don't have to panic or hold my breath just to park straight. I've gotten so used to all this extra elbow room that I never want to go back.
The incredible mix of cultures (and food!)
I love exploring new cuisines here in Canada!
Living in a place with people from every corner of the world has been amazing. I love walking around my neighbourhood, hearing different languages, meeting people with unique life stories and getting a firsthand look at so many different backgrounds.
Learning about different cultures every day keeps my mind open — life here in Canada is never boring.
Plus, there's a huge perk that comes with all this diversity: the food scene. So many newcomers open their own businesses, which means I get to try family-run restaurants serving dishes I'd never even heard of back home. Having food from all over the globe right around the corner is easily one of the best parts of my week.
Decorating for every season
Cozy snacks make fall feel extra special.
This North American tradition stole my heart almost immediately. When I first arrived, I couldn't believe how much effort Canadians put into decorating their front steps for every season — especially fall and winter.
I happily adopted the habit, and now it feels like second nature to me. As soon as autumn arrives, my porch fills with yellow mums and a probably unnecessary number of pumpkins.
Honestly, I think it's a genius way to make the colder months feel a little more inviting. Winter somehow seems friendlier when your home is wrapped in cozy decor, and even changing your home scent becomes part of the ritual. Suddenly, cinnamon and vanilla are everywhere, making the whole house feel warmer and more inviting.
Amazon packages just... sitting on the porch
I couldn't believe my parcel was just there... waiting for me.
Back in Ukraine, getting a package delivered could be a major project. You often had to stay home waiting to sign for it, basically planning your day around one box.
So when I moved to Canada, the way deliveries worked left me completely speechless. I still remember sitting at work and getting a notification with a photo of my package just casually sitting unattended on my front step. I couldn't believe it had simply been left there — or that it would still be waiting for me when I got home.
Now, ordering something from my phone at dinner and having it show up on my doorstep the next morning still feels a little bit like magic.
Easy access to public washrooms
I was amazed by how easy it was to find clean, accessible washrooms in Canada.
This might sound like a weird thing to fall in love with, but as anyone who runs errands with their family knows, easy access to a washroom is an absolute blessing.
Back in Ukraine, finding a public washroom could feel like an intense quest. You might have to hunt for spare change, search endlessly or even buy a coffee you didn't actually want just to get a door code. If you were out with kids, your whole route could end up being planned around potential emergency bathroom stops.
In Canada, I was amazed by how easy it was to find clean, accessible washrooms in stores, shopping centres and even neighbourhood parks. You don't have to hunt for a key or plan your day around finding one — you can usually just walk in. It takes so much hassle out of quick trips and makes going out with family that much easier.
If you told the 2022 version of me that I'd eventually become a porch-decorating local who happily makes small talk with strangers, I would have laughed.
Moving here on short notice was chaotic and nerve-wracking, but living in Canada has been surprisingly grounding. What started as a spontaneous jump into a new culture has turned into a life filled with everyday ease, friendly faces and a whole lot of breathing room.
Looking back now, that initial hesitation is completely gone. Somewhere along the way, Canada stopped feeling like the place I'd suddenly moved to and simply started feeling like home.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.