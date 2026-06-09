8 surprising things Canada actually does way better than Europe
Other than maple syrup, obviously.
I’ve definitely had some rose coloured glasses on since moving from Canada to Europe, and I mean, can you really blame me? Gorgeous architecture, better weather, an apartment beside the Mediterranean Sea — it’s been pretty spectacular. But now that the honeymoon phase is wearing off a bit, reality is sinking in.
Of course, Canada and Europe are both massive, complicated places, so I’m not pretending I can make perfect one-to-one comparisons. Living in Marseille is not the same as living in Copenhagen, just like living in Vancouver is not the same as living in small-town Ontario. But after spending most of my life in Canada and then moving abroad, I’ve started noticing a few surprising things Canada actually does better.
Bathrooms
Aside from some of the truly cursed gas station washrooms I've encountered in Ontario, Canada wins when it comes to restrooms. Public bathrooms are easier to find, more likely to be free, and more likely to have a toilet seat, soap, toilet paper, and a lock on the door.
I know it has a lot to do with the fact that everything is a lot newer in Canada, but sheesh, do I ever miss Canadian plumbing. The tiny pipes, decrepit toilets, mysterious smells, and temperamental European drains have had me a bit bummed out. Europe has charm, yes (duh), but sometimes said charm comes with "do not flush anything thicker than a prayer,” and I'm not particularly stoked about that.
Thrift stores
Thrift shopping in Canada.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I miss Canadian thrift stores more than I thought I would. Value Village, Salvation Army, random church basement flea markets — there's a whole culture of thrifting in Canada that feels easier and more abundant.
Don’t get me wrong, European vintage shopping can be super cool, but in my experience so far, it’s felt a lot more curated and expensive. Like, I don’t always want a perfectly selected 80-euro leather jacket from a tiny boutique that smells like incense. Sometimes I want to dig through racks under fluorescent lights and find a silly little $6 dress, a casserole dish, and an old record or two. I miss the hunt, the thrill of finding a gem among hoards of ridiculous stuff, and being rewarded for my patience by only paying $10.
Sidewalks
This one shocked me more than I expected. I used to complain about Canada's sidewalks — the slush, the construction, the fact that most of the country becomes an obstacle course the moment winter arrives. But after living in certain parts of Europe, I have a new appreciation for simply having a sidewalk.
Older cities in particular (hi, Marseille), have a lot of sidewalks that can be narrow, broken, interrupted, blocked by cars, swallowed by construction, or just non-existent. Toronto officially describes sidewalks as “a fundamental requirement for an accessible city,” and honestly, yes. I’m all for ‘em.
Air conditioning
I love Europe, but the anti-AC attitude is where I start losing my patience. Why is everyone pretending it’s normal to sleep in a 31°C apartment with one sad little fan? Canada may be freezing for half the year, but when summer gets hot, people take cooling seriously.
I get that there are environmental and economic factors at play… But the little privileged Canadian voice in the back of my head is like... "Wow, okay, I guess I’ll just embrace the heatstroke."
Dietary restrictions
Dining out.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
It seems like Europe has better food quality, but Canada feels more accommodating. Like, the food itself can be incredible — better bread, better dairy, better produce, fewer ultra-processed monstrosities. But Canada can be easier if you have allergies, intolerances, dietary restrictions, or just a weird little eating style.
Vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, nut-free, halal, kosher, high-protein, low-FODMAP, whatever. Canadian grocery stores and restaurants tend to understand that people eat differently (and won’t scoff at you quite as hard when you mention your nut allergy).
Laundry
I really didn’t realize how emotionally attached I was to dryers until Europe made me live without one. I respect the environmental argument for air-drying clothes. Truly. It saves energy, it’s gentler on fabric, and it makes sense in a lot of climates.
But sometimes I want dry jeans today, not in three business days. And then there’s the whole drying rack battle (why are they always broken?), damp towels, crunchy socks, and underwear hanging from radiators… It's just a lot sometimes.
Parking
Parking in Europe is humbling. In Canada, parking can be expensive and annoying, but at least the basic expectation is that a car needs somewhere to go.
Parking lots aren't so pretty to look at, but neither are teeny-tiny streets crammed with cars tucked onto curbs, wedged into impossible corners, half-mounted on sidewalks, or parked in ways that suggest the driver simply didn't care enough to bother.
Wilderness
Canada's wilderness.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
This is the most obvious Canada win, but it still deserves a dramatic paragraph. Europe has beautiful nature, of course. The Alps, the Mediterranean, the lavender fields, the cliffs, the old stone villages. Stunning. But Canadian wilderness hits different. It’s enormous. Majestic. Wild. It makes me feel like my problems are a little less important, which is sometimes the best therapy available.
Natural Resources Canada says Canada has 369 million hectares of forest, close to 9% of the world’s total forest area. That scale changes the game. Even if I’m in a city, I know there are lakes, forests, provincial parks, canoe routes, and places where I can do a heck of a lot more than touch grass.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.