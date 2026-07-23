7 things Canadians absolutely take for granted because they're used to it
We really do have it good sometimes.
Canada is far from perfect, and Canadians aren't exactly shy about pointing that out. We love to complain about the weather, the cost of groceries, the price of rent, and just about anything else that might mildly inconvenience us. But after moving abroad, I started realizing there were plenty of everyday things I never fully appreciated because they seemed totally normal to me.
None of these things were particularly exciting to me while I was living in Canada, and if you've never left the country, they might not seem so wow-worthy to you, either. But once I started living somewhere where they aren't guaranteed, I very quickly understood how convenient (and kinda luxurious) they actually are.
Having epic memories of snow days
Canadian winters come with plenty of misery, but snow days were their greatest contribution to my Canadian childhood. There was no joy quite like waking up after a blizzard, turning on the radio, and finding out school was cancelled. I lived in a neighbourhood with a bunch of kids around, so naturally, we’d all get together and build snow forts and snowmen or go tobogganing. Oh, the good ol’ days.
Almost always having screens on the windows
Who knew screens on windows are simply not a thing everywhere? Not me. Until I moved abroad, I truly believed that window screens were just a part of having a window??
Window opens, screen keeps bugs out. End of story. Apparently, this is actually a pretty luxurious innovation that, as a Canadian, I definitely took for granted.
Big washing machines and actual clothes dryers
I don't know why exactly, but from my experience, all washers and dryers I've ever used in Canada have always been enormous. You can throw in a week’s worth of clothing, a set of sheets and six towels with full confidence. But in other places, washing machines are pretty tiny, and sometimes tucked underneath the kitchen counter (which, as a Canadian, is super weird to me). They’re also often the two-in-one washer-dryer combo — except the drying function (in my unfortunate experience) just leaves your clothes hot and damp instead of actually dry (womp womp).
In Europe, most people seem to hang their clothes on a rack or a line if they’ve got outdoor space. There's nothing wrong with that (we love the environment and saving space!), but I definitely took my giant, very efficient washer and dryer for granted.
Experiencing four completely different seasons
Canadians love complaining about the weather, but it wasn't until I moved abroad that I realized how attached I am to the drama of having four actual seasons. First of all, summer almost feels like an entirely different country from winter. The patios are packed, the lakes are warm enough to swim in, and AC is pretty much a must-have. Then fall arrives and the trees put on such a ridiculously beautiful display that people drive for hours just to look at leaves.
Winter, of course, takes over everything. My routine, my clothing, and my general emotional stability all become organized around snow. Then, spring shows up (after four or five warm weather fake-outs), and it's like you're in a whole new world again.
Not every part of Canada experiences the seasons in exactly the same way, but I think the novelty of seasons changing is something we take for granted because we're used to it.
Pretty amazing plumbing
Canadian plumbing deserves more appreciation than it gets. Yes, some households that run on septic tanks can pose some challenges, but a lot of Canadians are accustomed to strong water pressure, reliable hot water, and toilets that generally accept toilet paper (and that have seats 🥲).
Again, these things feel completely normal until you encounter a bathroom where there simply isn't any hot water or the toilet is a thin-rimmed bowl you have to hover over.
Having access to so much wide-open wilderness
Canada has so much wilderness that we can sometimes act like driving past a massive lake, mountain range or endless forest is no big deal. But it is, my friends; it is.
Having so much open space and natural diversity is bananas, but I think we sometimes forget how special it is.
Peanut butter!
Ok, I didn't understand how much peanut butter I consumed until I went to other countries and couldn't find any.
I guess Canadians really love their peanut butter, because it’s not even that we simply have it stocked in most grocery stores, it’s the options! Crunchy, smooth, natural, organic, sweetened, salted! I was really used to this kind of peanut butter obsession back in Canada, and didn’t realize how much I’d struggle not being able to find it quite as easily elsewhere.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.