This Ontario village is a mini slice of Scotland with stone shops and historic charm
It's extra cozy during the autumn months. 🍁
Ontario is full of picturesque villages, but if you're looking for a place with a little European flair, you might want to take a road trip to this charming spot.
With quaint stone shops, historic architecture, and river views, it's a beautiful place to spend a day or longer.
The town is especially dreamy in autumn, when crisp leaves blanket the ground, and the little stores and cafes feel even cozier.
Perth is a charming Ontario town nestled along the Tay River, about an hour from Ottawa.
It was named after Perth, Scotland, and you can still see its Scottish roots reflected in the old-world buildings and quaint streets today.
According to the website, "you'll be amazed by the gorgeous heritage buildings lining the streets and the passageways that once served as horse lanes. With a Scottish influence, many of Perth's stone buildings were crafted by masons, making them a long-standing backdrop to the town's landscape. "
It's a magical spot to spend an afternoon sipping pumpkin spice lattes, wandering along leafy trails, and popping into local boutiques.
You can head to cozy cafes like Coutts Coffee Roastery & Cafe, North Folk Cafe, Jazzy's, and The Fieldhouse Bakery and Restaurant for warm drinks and cozy autumn vibes.
Since it just isn't fall without a sweet treat, you'll want to stop by Perth Pie Co., where you'll find everything from pumpkin pies to scones and gooey butter tarts.
There are lots of spots to grab a bite or enjoy a drink as well. The town's website highlights everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," so there's something for every taste.
Once you've satisfied your appetite, you can check out the Perth Museum, snap a photo with a replica of the town's famous giant "Mammoth Cheese," or wander around Code's Mill. This historic complex features five buildings and dates back to 1842, offering another glimpse into Perth's past.
Stewart Park is one of Perth's prettiest places to explore. Spanning five acres, the green space transforms into an autumn wonderland, with colourful foliage, winding walkways, and charming little bridges straight out of a storybook.
For more autumn views, you can follow the Tay River Towpath Trail for views of the river framed by brilliant red and golden leaves, or head to nearby Foley Mountain Conservation Area for sweeping vistas of the surrounding countryside.
Perth Tourism suggests stopping on the bridge in Stewart Park or following the Tow Path toward Last Duel Park, where you can take in the colourful scenery along the way.
October also brings Halloween fun to town, with seasonal activities like ghost walks and trick-or-treating.
With its historic stone buildings, cozy cafes, Scottish charm, and parks filled with fall foliage, Perth makes a picturesque destination for an autumn day trip or weekend getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.