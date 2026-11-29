This enchanting Ontario town is like wandering through a little Scottish Christmas village
No plane ticket needed. ✈️
Scotland is magical during Christmas, with glowing stores dressed in bows, cobblestone streets, and old-world enchantment. If a trip to the U.K. isn't in the cards this holiday season, you can still enjoy a bit of that overseas charm closer to home.
This Ontario village feels like a little slice of Scotland, with its historic streets, stone shops, and quaint atmosphere. It's even more beautiful during the holiday season, when sparkling snow blankets the ground, and the little shops come alive with festive decor.
Located just an hour outside of Ottawa, it's a dreamy spot for a day trip or weekend escape, without getting on a plane.
Perth is a charming small town nestled along the shores of the Tay River. Named after Perth, Scotland, this Ontario town still carries traces of its Scottish heritage, from its historic architecture to its charming, old-world streets.
According to the website, "you'll be amazed by the gorgeous heritage buildings lining the streets and the passageways that once served as horse lanes. With a Scottish influence, many of Perth's stone buildings were crafted by masons, making them a long-standing backdrop to the town's landscape. "
During the Christmas season, the town transforms into a postcard-worthy scene, with twinkling lights and festive events.
You can spend some time wandering through the downtown, popping into the quaint boutiques and checking off your gift list. There are many cozy cafes where you can warm up with a seasonal latte and hot chocolate.
There are several holiday events taking place throughout the season, including a Christmas craft show, Victorian Christmas celebration, choir performances and a Santa Claud Parade.
You can find a complete list of events on the website.
With its old-world charm and holiday magic, Perth is like a little slice of Scotland right here in Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.