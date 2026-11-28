This tiny town a road trip from Toronto feels like a twinkly Christmas village in Switzerland
It's full of holiday magic.
Old-world Christmas charm, a twinkling market, and European vibes await in this enchanting destination near Ontario.
With a dazzling Christmas castle, historic buildings, and Swiss Alpine architecture, it's like a little taste of the holiday season in Switzerland without leaving the country.
If you're looking for some major holiday magic and don't mind a drive, you may want to plan a visit to this spot, located a road trip from Toronto.
Montebello is a small municipality in Quebec's Outaouais region along the north shore of the Ottawa River, just over 5 hours from Toronto.
The destination is especially magical during the holiday season, with sparkling snow blanketing its old-world buildings.
A major highlight is the Montebello Christmas Market, taking place from November 27 to 29 and December 4 to 6 this year.
Inspired by traditional European markets, the event transforms the village into a twinkling holiday wonderland, with a historic church as the backdrop.
According to the website, you can "stroll through the illuminated aisles, savour a hot chocolate, and discover a wealth of treasures."
Montebello is also home to the Fairmont Le Château Montebello, a massive resort known as the world's largest log structure.
Inspired by the grand châteaux of the Swiss Alps and originally envisioned as 'Lucerne-in-Québec,' the historic property opened in 1930 and is now one of Canada's most distinctive luxury getaways.
During the holidays, it's strung with dazzling lights and garland, making it look like a scene from a Christmas card. You can cozy up by the giant, six-sided fireplace and enjoy the magic of the season.
While you're in the area, you can also head to Parc Omega, a safari park just north of Montebello.
You can bundle up, hop in your car and follow the scenic 12-kilometre safari trail, where animals like elk, deer, bison and wolves can be spotted roaming through the snow-covered landscape.
The attraction also features a magical nighttime experience, ONIRO, that brings the natural world to life through dazzling projections, sound effects and colourful light displays.
With a glowing market, Swiss-style resort, and snowy magic, Montebello is an enchanting spot to visit during the holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.