Ontario's December forecast says to expect flurries, snow and cold temps on these days
The average temperature for the month will be -2 C.
A monthly forecast has revealed what Ontario's weather will be like throughout December.
That includes the average temperature and precipitation, plus which days to expect rain, flurries, snow and other conditions.
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, you can find seasonal overviews and forecasts with monthly and weekly breakdowns of the weather across the country.
Ontario's forecast region spans northern and central parts of the province along with all of southern Ontario, including Toronto.
The average temperature in December is expected to be -2 C, which is 1 C above seasonal for the month.
Ontario is also expected to get about 55 millimetres of precipitation in December, which is 15 millimetres above average in the east and 15 millimetres about average in the west.
From December 1 to December, the forecast calls for flurries, then rain and mild temperatures.
There will be flurries in the east and snow in the west between December 8 and December 13. Temperatures are forecast to become cold through the week.
Then, from December 14 to December 22, flurries are forecast in eastern parts of Ontario while rain showers are forecast in western parts of the province as temperatures become milder.
You can expect flurries and mild temperatures in the east and periods of snow and cold temperatures in the west between December 23 and December 31, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.