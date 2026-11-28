Calgary's rent prices aren't enough to get me to move — Here's why I'm not sold on the city
The affordability is tempting... but is it worth living in Calgary for?
Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are like the holy trinity of Canadian cities. Vancouver is the Gretchen Wieners, Montreal is the Karen Smith, and Toronto is (of course) Regina George.
If you haven't watched Mean Girls and don't get those references, I'm sorry, but that's a YOU problem. And also — go watch Mean Girls??
But there's a new b*tch on the scene. The Cady Heron, obviously. And if you haven't guessed by now, you've been living under a rock, because the Lindsay Lohan of Canadian cities is obviously Calgary.
With Canadians fleeing the astronomical cost of living in Vancouver and Toronto, Calgary has become Canada's latest obsession. Affordable housing, lower taxes, sunshine and the Rocky Mountains practically in your backyard? On paper, I get the appeal.
But as anyone who's watched Mean Girls knows, becoming the new It Girl is one thing. Living up to the hype? That's another. So, in true hard-hitting journalism fashion, I'm asking the question that must be asked: It's one thing to move to Calgary. But is it actually worth staying?
And yes, the Janis Ian is obviously Nova Scotia.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Banff is not Calgary
Canada is a gorgeous country, but when it comes to our cities competing in a beauty pageant — I'm sorry to say Calgary isn't standing on the podium.
Yes, I'm a born-and-raised Vancouverite, but I know I'm not biased when I say — we're obviously really pretty.
And look, Calgary has its nice spots. But compared to Vancouver's ocean and mountains or Montreal's historic architecture, Calgary is a whole lot of suburban sprawl, highways and neighbourhoods that aren't exactly begging to be explored on foot.
And yes, I know Banff is practically in your backyard, but I'm sorry 😬, Banff isn't Calgary.
Worth It: 👎
The cost of living is a pro (but not as much as you might think)
We can't talk about moving to Calgary without talking about the cost of living because, let's get real, people — that's Calgary's main draw. But I'm down to myth bust today.
The housing? Calgary is looking pretty good compared to Toronto, I will say.
The average rent in Calgary is $1,769 per month (as of November 2026, according to Zumper). Toronto renters are looking at, well... not that (cough cough — it's $2,399).
When my sister left Vancouver for Calgary, she told me she was paying $600 to split a four-bedroom house, and I thought she was messing with me. But alas, it was true.
Plus, Alberta has no provincial sales tax, which adds up.
BUT, Montreal might have something to say about Calgary being Canada's affordability queen bee. Numbeo's cost of living data actually ranks Calgary as having a higher cost overall. Still, though, Calgary is behind Vancouver and Toronto.
Worth It: 👍
Hope you like driving!
You know all that cheap gas Albertans raving about? Well, good news — you're going to need it.
Calgary is a sprawling city, and unless you're living in one of its more walkable neighbourhoods, you're probably going to spend a lot of time behind the wheel.
Unlike Montreal, where you can wander from café to bookstore to bar without thinking twice, Calgary isn't exactly a city where you can just step outside and see where the day takes you.
And suddenly, between car payments, insurance, parking and maintenance, that affordable Calgary lifestyle is looking a little less affordable.
So yes, "Get in, b*tch, we're going shopping!" But also, start queuing up Spotify 'cause it's gonna be a long-a** ride.
Worth It: 👎
The nightlife-to-dating pipeline
*Makes FB status: "It's complicated."*
Ladies, I have some good news. Calgary might just have the highest number of hot guys per capita of any major Canadian city. I'm talking noticeably better odds than Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal. Maybe it's the cowboy thing. Maybe it's all that fresh mountain air. Whatever they're doing over there, it's working.
But here's the catch. Yes, Calgary has a pretty solid bar scene, but club culture? Practically nonexistent. And last call is at 2 a.m., which might sound reasonable until you've spent a night out in Montreal, where some places can keep serving until 4 a.m.
So sure, there might be plenty of attractive people walking around, but actually meeting them is another story. When the social scene revolves around the same handful of bars, your dating pool can start feeling pretty small, pretty quickly. And when you finally find someone worth dating? Good luck. Turns out everyone thinks Aaron Samuels' hair looks sexy pushed back (I'm sorry, I cannot help myself at this point).
Plus, in a city where everyone drives everywhere, you're not exactly going to have some spontaneous meet-cute on your walk home from the grocery store.
To be fair — Calgarians are more friendly
Look, I'm from Vancouver, I've worked in Montreal, and I've spent enough time in Toronto to know that just because a city is beautiful doesn't mean its people are.
And I'm sorry, Vancouver, but not to beat a dead horse metaphor, we really ARE the Mean Girls! I'm FROM Vancouver, and making new friends is something I've actually just given up on. It's not impossible, but it's so hard it may as well be.
Torontonians are better, but a little too calculated, and Montrealers can be a bit pretentious with their wine bars, cigarettes and performative readings of Voltaire.
But Calgary? Whether they're upper-class or working-class — from Britannia to Forest Lawn — everyone's down to clown. Maybe nicest people in Canada award?
There's something to be said for living somewhere people are genuinely welcoming, where striking up a conversation with a stranger isn't treated like a criminal offence, and where making friends doesn't require a six-month application process.
Because at the end of the day, you can have all the ocean views, historic architecture and trendy cocktail bars in the world, but if you don't actually like the people you're surrounded by, what's the point?
So what's the verdict?
In my entirely unprofessional opinion, the great Calgary debate can be simplified to this — and shockingly, it has nothing to do with the cost of living:
👍 The best thing about Calgary: The people.
👎 The worst thing about Calgary: The city itself is... I'm so sorry to say this, guys... an ugly duckling minus the glow-up.
And honestly, whether or not Calgary is worth living in probably comes down to which of those things matters more to you.
And yes, I made it through this ENTIRE article without mentioning the Calgary Stampede once. Calgarians, I don't care how much I've offended you. I think that deserves a gold medal.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.