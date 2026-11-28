Ontario's mini Europe is one of the best places to live in the province, according to readers
The average home costs under $500,000.
Considering a move? This breathtaking Ontario region might be the most scenic spot to house hunt.
With sparkling blue waters, thousands of islands, and charming waterfront towns, it looks like something straight out of a European postcard.
The area is brimming with historic streets, peaceful shorelines, and picturesque islands, so it's no surprise that readers have named it among Ontario's best places to live.
The 1000 Islands region in southeastern Ontario stretches along the St. Lawrence River near the Canada-U.S. border, between Kingston and Brockville. It's known for its breathtaking landscapes, historic landmarks and charming communities.
Despite its name, the region is home to even more than 1,000 islands. There are actually over 1,800 scattered throughout the sparkling waters, creating a unique landscape of rocky shorelines, wooded islands and waterfront properties.
According to Visit 1000 Islands, the area is a "sightseer's paradise" and is home to "lighthouses, historic castles, maritime museums, world-class fishing and diving, quaint downtown shopping, on-the-water dining, family amusements and more."
The area has even been dubbed a "mini Europe," and allows you to soak up some spectacular old-world charm without leaving the province.
One of the most appealing things about the 1000 Islands is that it's not just one destination. There are several communities throughout the region, each offering a different lifestyle.
Kingston is a beautiful lakeside city with European charm and historic architecture. Its limestone buildings, waterfront views and old-world downtown make it an especially scenic place to settle down.
You'll also find a range of restaurants, shops, cultural attractions, and community events to enjoy year-round.
The city is also home to Fort Henry, a National Historic Site overlooking the St. Lawrence River, and the historic Rideau Canal system, which connects the region to Ottawa.
If you're looking for somewhere with a quieter small-town atmosphere, Gananoque might be worth checking out. The community will transport you back in time with its old-world buildings, charming shops and eateries, and beautiful waterfront setting.
Known as the gateway to the 1000 Islands, Gananoque is also a great place to enjoy the region's natural beauty. You can take a boat cruise past the islands, explore the waterfront or catch a performance at the Thousand Islands Playhouse.
Brockville is another destination located within the 1000 Islands. The city is surrounded by shipwrecks and "offers a peaceful escape with serene trails, friendly locals, and a strong sense of cultural heritage," according to Brockville Tourism.
The waterfront is one of Brockville's biggest draws, with parks, walking paths and views of the St. Lawrence River.
Other communities include Prescott and the 1000 Islands Parkway, where you can enjoy even more scenic stretches of shoreline and small-town charm.
In addition to its charming communities, the region boasts some beautiful surroundings to explore.
You can spend your time adventuring through the Thousand Islands National Park, where you'll find rugged island landscapes, scenic trails, and wildlife.
The wider region is also connected to the Frontenac Arch Biosphere, a UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve known for its rich biodiversity and natural landscapes.
What does it cost to call the 1000 Islands home? Prices vary depending on the community, but the region can be considerably more affordable than Canada's major cities. According to Zolo, the average home price in Leeds and the 1000 Islands was $471,571 in November 2026, a much lower price tag than you'd find in Toronto's housing market.
Larger communities, such as Kingston, have a median sold price of $589,000, while towns such as Gananoque have an average sold price of $419,417.
If you're dreaming of a home surrounded by sparkling water and postcard-worthy scenery, this Ontario destination might be worth adding to your list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.