This tiny Ontario village with twinkly shops and storybook streets is a real-life Stars Hollow
It's just a short drive from Toronto.
If you've ever wished you could wander into Stars Hollow and join Lorelai and Rory for a coffee, this charming Ontario village might just be the next best thing.
With quaint storefronts, adorable cafes and streets that look like they're straight out of a storybook, this destination is oozing with Gilmore Girls charm, and it's just a road trip away from Toronto.
Located in Markham, Unionville is a historic community with leafy streets, glowing shops, and warm cafes, making it an idyllic spot for a late-autumn outing.
There's a reason this spot feels like a scene from Gilmore Girls. According to Visit Markham, Unionville served as a filming location for the show's pilot episode, and its picturesque streets helped inspire the look of Stars Hollow throughout the series.
The heart of the village is Main Street Unionville, where you'll find heritage buildings and independent shops framed by colourful foliage.
With its small-town atmosphere, little boutiques, and eateries serving up cozy drinks, it's easy to imagine bumping into Luke or wandering into the latest town meeting.
There's lots to enjoy during a visit, whether you're browsing the local shops, treating yourself to something sweet, or enjoying brunch with friends.
Of course, no Stars Hollow-inspired adventure would be complete without a coffee stop. You can head to cozy cafes like Behind The Alley, Acoffee Unionville, Times Café, and Espresso 21 Cafe Restaurant to get your caffeine fix.
If you're a Gilmore Girls fan, there's one stop that's practically mandatory: the gazebo. This charming landmark inspired the iconic gazebo in Stars Hollow's town square, and its seasonal decorations make it an especially cute backdrop for photos.
For a deeper look at the show's connection to the village, you can follow a self-guided Gilmore Girls tour that takes you to filming locations around Unionville.
If you're visiting before the end of October, you'll want to check out the Gilmore Girls-themed Luke's Diner pop-up at Nisa's Cakes & Cafe. The event features drinks and treats inspired by the show, so you can unleash your inner Lorelai to the fullest.
It's also worth keeping this little gem in mind for a Christmas-season day trip. During the holidays, the Main Street transforms with glittering lights, festive installations, and cozy magic, making it a dreamy spot for anyone craving a Hallmark-style winter escape.
So grab your coziest sweater, order something caffeinated and get ready to channel your inner Lorelai. You might not find Luke's Diner on the corner, but this Ontario village comes pretty close to capturing that Gilmore Girls magic.
Main Street Unionville Website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.