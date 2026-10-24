5 of the worst parts about living in Canada (in case you're considering a move)
Just a little reality check!
Look, I love Canada. I grew up here, and despite having moved abroad recently, there are plenty of things about the Great White North that I genuinely miss. But I'm also not going to pretend it's perfect, because it isn't.
And while the country has a pretty stellar international reputation, some less glamorous realities don't exactly make it onto the tourism brochures.
Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of reasons to love living in Canada, and I could easily write a list of them, too. But if you're planning to pack your bags and start a new life here, I think it's worth going in with your eyes open.
Travelling within Canada can be tough
For a country that's home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world, Canada sure doesn't make it easy to explore them. And by that, I mean it can cost a small fortune to travel from one part of the country to another. Because seriously, sometimes, you can find a cheaper flight to an entirely different country than to another Canadian province.
Canada's enormous size is partly to blame (flying from Toronto to Vancouver takes around five hours, y'all), but it's still a shame it's so expensive. If you're considering moving to Canada and dreaming of exploring the country, I'd definitely recommend budgeting for domestic travel.
Living in one of the world's most beautiful countries doesn't necessarily mean you can afford to see much of it.
Winter can feel endless
I know, I know. Complaining about the weather in Canada is hardly an original observation. But after spending most of my life here, I can confidently say winter deserves its own place on this list. And it's not even the cold, per se. It's the fact that it seems to stretch out forever. Depending on where you live, winter can start in November and refuse to loosen its grip until April. That's almost half the year spent bundling up and wondering if you'll ever feel joy again.
Oof, and the lack of sunlight. Those short winter days can make it super hard to stay motivated, particularly when you're leaving for work before sunrise and heading home after sunset. Of course, Canada's climate varies dramatically from region to region, and there are plenty of wonderful ways to embrace winter. But if you're moving from somewhere with a milder climate, I wouldn't underestimate how much the colder months can affect your daily routine, social life and mood. If you want my advice, I'd recommend finding something you actually enjoy doing outdoors when it's cold out. It's the only way I can tolerate the season.
Getting around without a car can be a nightmare
I never really questioned how much time I spent in a car as someone who grew up in Canada. It was just a regular part of life. Going to school, meeting up with friends, grabbing groceries, heading out for dinner. You name it, I probably drove there.
It wasn't until I moved to Europe (where I got used to walking just about everywhere) that I realized just how dependent I'd been on having a car. Things I could now accomplish with a quick stroll down the street had once required getting behind the wheel, sometimes for the most mundane errands. And while I never thought much of it at the time, looking back, it's pretty wild how much of my everyday life revolved around driving.
Of course, this isn't the case everywhere in Canada. Plenty of neighbourhoods are walkable, and public transportation is an option in many cities. But convenience and reliability vary widely depending on where you live, and outside major urban centres, service can be limited or nonexistent.
So, if you're considering moving to Canada and dreaming of a lifestyle where you can casually wander down the street for a coffee, I'd suggest researching your prospective neighbourhood very carefully. Because depending on where you settle, having a car might actually be a necessity.
Getting a doctor's appointment isn't always easy
Canada's publicly funded healthcare system is something I'm grateful for, but accessing it isn't always as straightforward as people might imagine. For starters, finding a family doctor can be a challenge, depending on where you live. And without one, you might find yourself relying on walk-in clinics or other services for routine medical concerns, which can get annoying pretty quickly. Even when you do have a family doctor, getting an appointment right away isn't necessarily guaranteed. Referrals to specialists and non-emergency procedures can also involve lengthy waits, depending on the medical issue and region.
Then there's the fact that publicly funded healthcare doesn't automatically mean everything is actually free. Dental care, prescription medications and vision care — to name a few — aren't universally covered, although some people qualify for public programs or have insurance through work. This is especially important for newcomers, particularly those arriving from countries with different healthcare systems.
Canada has plenty to be proud of when it comes to healthcare, but it's worth understanding how coverage works in your province and what you might need to pay out of pocket for.
The cost of living can be downright outrageous
Speaking of expensive—one of the biggest downsides of living in Canada, to me, is the cost of living.
And not just in terms of shopping or going out for dinner. Even everyday necessities can take a toll on your wallet. Housing is a particularly sore spot.
If you're hoping to settle in a major city like Toronto or Vancouver, finding an affordable place to live can feel close to impossible. And even once you've secured an apartment, groceries, transportation, phone bills, internet, and all the other expenses can add up at an alarming rate.
Having lived abroad, I've become especially aware of how expensive certain things are back home. Even something as simple as grabbing coffee with a pal can turn into a surprisingly costly affair once you've factored in taxes and a tip. Of course, salaries, expenses and affordability vary enormously depending on where exactly you live and what you do for work. But I'd strongly recommend that anyone considering moving to Canada look beyond their prospective salary and calculate what they'll actually have left at the end of the month. Unfortunately, earning a seemingly decent income doesn't mean much if you don't have anything left after covering your necessities.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.