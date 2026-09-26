I visited a real-life Stars Hollow near Toronto and it was like stepping into a storybook
It's like walking right onto the set of "Gilmore Girls." ✨
If you've ever watched Gilmore Girls and wished you could wander into a real-life small town as charming as Stars Hollow, there's a quaint Ontario destination that absolutely needs to be on your radar.
Just outside Toronto, you can visit a historic village filled with picturesque streets, heritage buildings, and plenty of small-town charm that feels like it's straight out of the show — and, as it turns out, actually is.
Set in the city of Markham, just 30 minutes north of Toronto, Unionville is a charming hamlet with a historic Main Street lined with unique shops, cafes and restaurants.
The town is known for its picturesque buildings, quirky cafes, fashion boutiques, and award-winning restaurants. It's also famously the filming location of the 2000 American comedy-drama TV series Gilmore Girls, which used Unionville as its fictional town, Stars Hollow.
While only the pilot was filmed in Unionville (the rest of the show was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California), as a fan, it's still exciting to walk around the town and visit the stores, shops and streets from the show.
As a Gilmore Girls fan myself, I had to pay a visit to the charming town. What I found wasn't just a filming location, but a picturesque village with great restaurants, shopping, and tons of charm.
Getting to Unionville is surprisingly easy. It's a quick drive from Toronto, or you can also take GO Transit or York Region Public Transit.
If you're driving, you don't need to worry about parking — Unionville has plenty of parking options around town, and the best part is, parking is free.
Once you're here, it's easy to feel like you've stepped right onto the set of Stars Hollow as you pass historic buildings, quaint shops, cafes and local festivities.
I'd recommend any fan to embark on the Gilmore Girls self-guided tour. But first, coffee! Make like Lorelai and Rory and treat yourself to a cup of joe. There are multiple cute cafes in town to choose from.
For a particularly cozy spot, check out Espresso 21 Cafe, which serves up coffee, pastries and gelato in a super cute setting.
To embark on your tour, start at the "Stars Hollow sign" (which, in reality, is the “Unionville Planning Mill” sign), which can be found at the end of Main Street by the NextDoor Restaurant.
Be sure to stop at the town gazebo, which is decorated for each season (just like in Stars Hollow!) and makes for a super cute photo op.
The second stop on the tour is Luke's Diner. In real life, this building is home to the Gratie Medical Spa, but it's definitely worth a look.
Next, pay a visit to the spot that inspired Taylor’s Olde Fashioned Soda Shoppe, the Old Firehall Confectionery, located at 170 Main Street. Unfortunately, the confectionery closed in 2025, but the historic building is definitely worth seeing (and maybe even getting a photo of).
Other stops from the show include Tucci, a boutique on Main Street that can be seen in the pilot episode, and Unionville's iconic red-brick church, which fans will recognize from the opening of the show.
By now, you've walked all along Main Street and have likely worked up an appetite — thankfully, Unionville has plenty of cozy restaurant options, whether you're in the mood for an upscale Italian dinner, shareable Chinese dishes, or casual bites.
Visit the Old Country Inn, an Austrian restaurant housed in a 140-year-old space that serves up classic schnitzels and European dishes. Or, head to Chat Bar, a Chinese skewer restaurant that will whisk you away to Asia.
And for casual pub fare, look no further than Jake's on Main, a spot known for its affordable dishes and lively atmosphere.
Of course, no meal would be complete without dessert. I'd suggest leaving some room for ice cream at Flavours of Unionville, a charming spot that's been in the area since 1994, or something sweet from Honoka Japanese Dessert Café, which offers traditional Japanese confections that are as beautiful as they are tasty.
After dessert, it's time to shop! You can't visit Unionville without checking out its many cute boutiques and stores.
Step into Pretty Thingz, which offers a collection of chic items from all over the world, or Silver Lilac Jewellery to shop bracelets, necklaces, rings, and accessories at a variety of price points.
Like Stars Hollow, Unionville also hosts a number of events throughout the year, including concerts, walking tours, workshops and seasonal festivals on the town's Main Street.
The town is also beautiful to visit year-round. While summer offers vibrant blooms, come autumn, the village is especially cozy. Or, visit in winter to feel like the star of your very own Hallmark holiday film.
While it might not have a real Luke's Diner or a Stars Hollow town meeting, Unionville has its own special kind of charm. Located just a short drive from Toronto, this town is absolutely worth visiting for yourself.
Main Street Unionville website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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