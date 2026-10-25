This $20 train from Toronto takes you to a riverside town with little cafes and quaint shops
It's a charming spot for a weekend escape.
You don't need a car to travel to a charming small town. This cute Ontario village is just a train ride away from Toronto, and it has "fall outing" written all over it.
With riverside views, a historic main street, quaint shops and little cafes, it's the perfect place to put on your coziest sweater, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and breathe in the crisp fall air.
Port Hope is a dreamy small town on the shores of Lake Ontario, just an hour from Toronto.
According to Northumberland Tourism, it's "one of Ontario’s cutest small towns" and is home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province.
It's only about an hour's train ride away from Toronto with VIA Rail. It's ideal for a weekend escape or longer, with trains departing Toronto in the evenings and returning in the afternoon or evening.
The train station is just steps from downtown, so you don't have to go far to find stores, restaurants, and more.
You can stroll through the storybook downtown, popping into bookshops, sipping on seasonal lattes, and biting into baked goods.
Some local eateries worth checking out include The Pulse Cafe & Eatery, The Main, Cafe Lviv, Milly's Market, and Happenstance Bakery & Coffee Roastery.
If you want a super cute cafe experience, make a stop at Toe Beans Cat Cafe, where you can visit with adorable cats while enjoying a drink.
The Ganaraska Hiking Trail is a dreamy spot for a late-autumn stroll. The scenic trail winds along the Ganaraska River, boasting picturesque views and peaceful scenery.
If you're in the mood for something spooky this Halloween season, Port Hope is the place to be.
Despite its charm, it has served as the backdrop for several horror films and a mystery series, making Halloween the ideal time to explore this destination.
One of the most famous horror films shot in Port Hope is IT, which saw the town transform into Derry, Maine, the fictional home of the terrifying, shape-shifting clown.
If you're brave enough, you can follow the IT Walking Tour to explore filming locations from both IT and IT: Chapter Two.
The self-guided tour includes stops at Memorial Park, where the giant Paul Bunyan statue appeared, and a laneway off Walton Street beside the Quality Meats shop featured in the films.
Other horror and mystery productions filmed in Port Hope include Orphan, Murdoch Mysteries and Our House.
Port Hope has no shortage of fall activities, from a Pumpkin Parade to trick-or-treating and more. You can check out the website for a full list of things to do.
If you're planning a longer visit, there are several boutique hotels and B&Bs where you can stay, such as the Hotel Carlyle & Restaurant and the Plantation House Bed & Breakfast.
With its charming shops and historic main street, Port Hope is a beautiful small-town escape near the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.