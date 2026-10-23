9 high-paying TTC jobs in Toronto with salaries up to $144,000 a year or $49 an hour
Some positions don't require a degree.
Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring for high-paying jobs.
You can earn up to $144,000 a year or $49 an hour with these positions.
Currently, the city's transit agency has openings in signal design, planning, engineering, millwright, landscaping and other work areas.
Some of the TTC jobs you can apply for don't require a university degree or much work experience.
If you want to work with the transit agency, here's what you need to know about these job postings that are open now.
Assistant Designer, Signals
Salary: $91,109.20 to $113,895.60 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or university degree in a related discipline like electrical or computer engineering, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Registration with Professional Engineers Ontario and certification with the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists are assets.
You need experience testing and commissioning signalling systems. Experience with the operation of signalling systems is an asset.
Also, technical experience with computer networking and system administration (including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Windows Server operating environments), virtualization, and programming and scripting in Bash, Python, C, and JavaScript.
Knowledge of electrical engineering principles, methods, practices and measurements is required.
You must also have working knowledge of subway signalling design principles, signalling equipment, associated electronic testing equipment, vital and non-vital systems and other subway signalling equipment.
It's required that you have knowledge of computers and software applications such as Bentley MicroStation CADD and Microsoft Word, Excel and Access.
Technical, analytical, problem-solving, verbal communication and engineering report writing skills are required.
You must also have knowledge of the Ontario Electric Safety Code, AREMA Communications & Signals Manual of Recommended Practices, CENELEC, TTC standards, CSA standards and other applicable codes and standards.
The deadline to apply is October 29, 2026.
General Millwright, Machine Shop
Salary: $46.27 an hour, plus a $1.25 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a Certificate of Apprenticeship in Industrial Mechanical (Millwright) and a valid Certificate of Qualification as an Industrial Mechanic (Millwright), License 433A.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a DZ license is required.
You also need basic knowledge of computers and software and systems related to the work, such as Maximo, Word, and Excel.
The deadline to apply is October 28, 2026.
Foreperson, Subway Track
Salary: $104,124.80 to $130,166.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have completed a technical high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
A bachelor's degree in civil engineering or a civil technologist diploma and supervisory experience in a related field is an asset.
You need experience working in a leadhand capacity related to track maintenance, repair, replacement and construction, and a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a Class D license with a Z endorsement.
Also, you must have knowledge of:
- track and road inspection, construction, maintenance and repair standards, procedures and practices
- related trades
- budgeting principles
Proficiency with computers and relevant software applications, such as word processors, databases and scheduling tools, is an asset.
You also need organizational, communication, mathematical, reading, writing, and blueprint comprehension skills.
The ability to plan, assign and direct the activities of a unionized group of skilled technical employees is required.
The deadline to apply is November 1, 2026.
Planner
Salary: $100,318.40 to $125,434.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a college diploma or university degree in a relevant field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, experience analyzing construction schedules involving complex projects and an understanding of tactical construction restraints of construction projects is required.
You need to have knowledge of:
- project management principles, preventative maintenance/ construction and state of good repair projects
- enterprise asset management software
- relevant legislation and policies (including the Occupational Health & Safety Act, and environmental compliance)
- budgeting process and transit track network
Organizational, interpersonal, problem-solving, verbal communication, and technical report writing skills are required.
You need to be proficient in using a computer, Microsoft applications, Maximo, Microsoft Project scheduling software applications, databases and spreadsheet automation.
The deadline to apply is October 28, 2026.
General Millwright
Salary: $38.02 to $49.37 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have completed Grade 12 or its equivalent and a valid Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Certificate of Qualification.
One year of experience working with a variety of complex hydraulic systems such as load and power sensing systems, variable volume systems, hydrostatic components, servo-proportional valves and programmable logic control systems is preferred.
Also, experience with the maintenance of a large variety of shop equipment is required.
You need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license with the ability to obtain a DZ.
The ability to understand and follow verbal and written instructions is required.
You must have general knowledge of shop practices, with the ability to propose improvements to maintenance procedures, and working knowledge of industrial electrical and electronic systems.
The deadline to apply is October 31, 2026.
Foreperson, Overhead
Salary: $114,649.60 to $143,353.60 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have completed a formalized apprenticeship in an electrical/electronic discipline.
Knowledge of the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical traction power cables and overhead suspension systems, track switch systems and associated equipment systems is required.
You need an understanding of applicable regulations governing the maintenance of rail vehicles, applicable environmental regulations, and relevant policies, legislation and regulations related to the work.
The ability to plan, assign and direct the activities of a unionized group of skilled technical employees is required.
Also, you need problem-solving, organizational, interpersonal, and communication skills.
You must have a valid Ontario Class G license and a DZ license.
The deadline to apply is October 29, 2026.
Landscaper
Salary: $26.36 to $34.09 an hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have training normally obtained through the completion of Grade 10.
Knowledge of planting, pruning and cutting grass, trees, shrubs and flowers, and mechanical equipment like lawn mowers that's normally acquired through one year of experience in the landscaping field is required.
You need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.
The ability to read and interpret property drawings and blueprints, comprehend verbal and written instructions, and follow published operating/safety rules and regulations is required.
The deadline to apply is November 2, 2026.
Senior Engineer, Design and Standards
Salary: $115,570 to $144,526.20 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: A university degree in civil or mechanical engineering is required.
You must be a registered professional engineer in Ontario. Registration with the Project Management Institute is an asset.
Knowledge of engineering principles, methods and practices related to track design, track-related structures and the associated right-of-way is required.
The ability to plan and coordinate the work of employees while overseeing the development of new track components and standards is also needed.
You must have analytical, problem-solving, communication, and technical report writing skills.
Also, you need to be proficient with computers and general engineering software.
The deadline to apply is October 27, 2026.
Labourer, Buildings
Salary: $26.36 to $34.09 an hour
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: Previous basic construction experience is preferred but not required.
You must be able to effectively communicate in writing and verbally.
The deadline to apply is November 2, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.