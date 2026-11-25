Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 24 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot
You can check your tickets now!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 24 have been revealed.
A $30 million jackpot is available to be won in this Lotto Max draw.
If you bought a ticket, MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each are also up for grabs.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, MaxPlus prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 24 are 10, 11, 13, 17, 20, 29 and 39, with 19 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $30 million jackpot.
None of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won either.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 27 will offer a $40 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 20 were 6, 8, 20, 33, 40, 44 and 47. The bonus number was 41.
Nobody won the $25 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Five of the MaxPlus prizes were won with tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $6 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.