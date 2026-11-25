Bath & Body Works is offering free items and here's how to get the Black Friday deal
It's a buy three, get four free deal!
Bath & Body Works has a new deal for Black Friday, and you get free products.
That includes single-wick and three-wick candles!
The retailer is offering a buy three, get four free sale on the entire store for Black Friday this year.
You can get the deal in-store until Friday, November 27 at closing and online until Saturday, November 28 at 5:59 a.m. ET.
The single-wick and three-wick candles at Bath & Body Works cost $17.95 and $26.95, respectively.
If you buy seven single-wick candles to get four of them for free, it costs $53.85 instead of $125.65. That means you save $71.80.
With this deal, you can spend $80.85 on three-wick candles when you buy seven instead of $188.65. That works out to $107.80 off.
The buy three, get four free deal is also on hand soaps, body lotion, fragrance mists, wallflower refills, body wash, hand sanitizer, hand cream, candle holders and more products.
You can mix and match items, but only the four lowest-priced eligible items you put on the store counter or in your online shopping bag will be free.
The advent calendars, $40 gift sets with a $40 purchase, $35 wellness gift sets, and gift cards aren't eligible for the Black Friday deal.
If you shop in-store, no coupon is required. You have to bring seven eligible items to the checkout counter to get the deal.
If you shop online, no promo code or coupon is required. You have to add seven regular-priced items to your shopping bag, and the promotion will be automatically applied during checkout. Shipping and handling fees apply to free items.
Bath & Body Works said the buy three, get four free deal for Black Friday is available while supplies last, and product selection could vary by store and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.