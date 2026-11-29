Ontario has a 1.5 km trail that leads through a hidden woodland Christmas village
It's full of festive magic.
Get ready for a magical Christmas adventure! This Ontario trail leads through a twinkling forest to a hidden holiday village, and it's an enchanting way to celebrate the season.
Located an hour away from Ottawa, the attraction boasts endless lights, festive displays, and more.
Clow's Christmas Trail is returning on select nights from December 4 to 23, 2026. Situated just outside of Brockville, the event will take you "back to your childhood with the magic memories of Christmas."
You can wander along a 1.5-kilometre trail through a starlit forest lit with colourful lights.
Along the trail, you'll find magical Christmas displays such as the Nativity Scene, winter sports lane, the North Pole post office, the Candy Shop, Elves Lodge, Santa's toy shop and many others.
You may even meet special visitors walking the trails.
The event features over 150,000 lights, as well as a fire halfway through, where you can enjoy some hot chocolate and popcorn.
The trail is a self-guided experience, so you can explore at your own pace and take your time admiring the different displays.
Since the attraction is entirely outdoors, you'll want to bundle up and wear appropriate footwear.
Tickets for 2026 can be purchased online and are valid for one night. Gates open at 6 p.m., with last entry at 8:30 p.m.
With thousands of twinkling lights and hidden holiday scenes, this Ontario trail is a magical spot to visit during the holiday season.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $15.25 per adult
When: Select nights from December 4 to 23, 2026
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.