I did a $100 grocery haul at Walmart and No Frills — Here's what it got me at each
How do the grocery baskets compare?💰👇
If I know one thing, it's that groceries are not going to get cheaper any time soon. They seem to go up, up, up, and we're all getting less food for more money.
I can't do anything about that, but I can share the results of my investigation into what different budget Canadian grocery stores offer. I wanted to see what a $100 grocery haul looked like at two of Canada's big names — Walmart and No Frills — nowadays.
So I went to each of my local chains, putting together a basket of essentials. I selected a mix of produce, dairy, meat, and snacks, compiling a few basic meals for a week of eating. And the results? One basket stretched a dollar a bit more.
Read on to see which grocery basket you'd want to take home next week.
No Frills
$100 of groceries at No Frills.
With its "can't be beat" slogan and price-match guarantee, No Frills is Canada's go-to budget grocery store. They sell all your food basics at low prices, including lots of No Name and President's Choice house-brand options, which are usually noticeably cheaper than name-brand alternatives.
A $100 weekly shop at No Frills looks something like this:
Fruit and vegetables:
- Apples: $4.95 for 5 pounds (on sale)
- Bananas: $1.35 for six bananas at 78 cents per pound
- Onions: $3.79 for 3 pounds
- Baby carrots: $5.99 for 2 pounds
- Taylor Farm Salad kit: $4.99 (on sale)
Snacks:
- Fontaine Santé Hummus: $4.50 for 260 grams
- Ruffles chips: $3 for 200 grams (on sale)
Proteins and carbs:
- Chicken breast: $15 for 950 grams
- Ground beef: $10 for 450 grams
- President's Choice bacon: $3 for 375 grams (on sale)
- No Name pasta: $1.50 for 500 grams
- Ben's Original Natural Select rice: $5.29 for 397 grams
- ACE sourdough bread: $5 for 595 grams
Dairy:
- Dairyland cottage cheese: $4.99 for 500 grams
- President's Choice Greek yogurt: $7 for 1 kilogram
- No Name eggs: $4.76 for a dozen
- Dairyland ultrafiltered milk (extra protein!): $4.75 for 1 litre (on sale)
- Classico pasta sauce: $2.97 for 600 millilitres (on sale)
- Dr. Oetker Ristorante frozen pizza: $4 for 375 grams (on sale)
TOTAL: $96.83 (including tax).
There were 19 items averaging just over $5 apiece in this haul, and seven of them were on sale.
Final thoughts: This is a good haul for a weekly shop, with enough to make a couple of dinners (chicken and rice, pasta with beef meatballs), breakfasts or lunches (eggs and bacon on toast, yogurt, cottage cheese with fruit), and snacks (hummus and carrots, chips) for the week.
Most of the items are foods you have to make, so if you don't cook much and rely more on prepared foods, this bill would be more expensive. Still, it has a mix of both brand-name and no-name options, and even a couple of "splurge" items like more-expensive protein milk.
Note that the sales at my local store definitely help bring the cost down; there's around $10 in savings here.
Walmart
$100 of groceries at Walmart.
Here's what a $100 haul looks like:
- Bananas: $1.35 for six bananas at 78 cents per pound
- Oranges: $6.97 for 3 pounds
- Fresh Express salad kit: $4.44 (on sale)
- Yellow potatoes: $2.98 for 380 grams
- Grape tomatoes: $2.97 for 283 grams
Snacks:
- Joe's Tasty Travels peanut butter pretzels: $5 for 250 grams
- Summer Fresh hummus: $3.47 for 227 grams
- Breton veggie crackers: $2.28 for 132 grams (on sale)
- Double-stuffed Oreos: $2.98
Ground beef: $5.97 for 454 grams
- Italian pork sausages: $6.28 for 450 grams, or four sausages
- Portofino bread: $5.97
- Natural Selections turkey luncheon meat: $6.97 for 175 grams
- Olivieri tortellini: $5.87 for two 700-gram packages
- Liberté Greek yogurt: $6.97 for 750 grams
- Great Value cottage cheese: $4.48 for 500 grams
- Eggs: $4.76 for a dozen
- Dairyland 2% milk: $2.94 for 1 litre
- Mini-Wheats cereal: $5.97 for 460 grams
- Alfredo sauce: $3.97 for 370 millilitres
- Our Finest wood-fired frozen pizza: $5.97 for one pizza
There were 21 items in this haul, for an average of $4.70 each, and only two were on sale.
Final thoughts: For just under $100, you'll get several good meals out of this haul.
Dinners can be tortellini with tomatoes and alfredo sauce, or sausages and potatoes. You've got sandwich ingredients for lunches, eggs and yogurt for breakfasts, and some healthy and not-as-healthy snack options. Nothing fancy here, but a solid amount of food, just like No Frills.
On the whole, there are less items on sale, but the everyday prices are the same or slightly cheaper than No Frills. Bananas, cottage cheese and eggs are the same price, but the ground beef is significantly cheaper at Walmart.
At the end of the day, both stores are going to get more for your money than, say, a small neighbourhood grocery store or even Costco because of its bulk sizes.
While it wasn't a side-by-side comparison – on the items I bought at both, Walmart was either the same price or cheaper, and the ground beef alone was about $4 less.
So, if I had to pick one to go back to, it'd be Walmart. There were more products overall and fewer on sale there, which means their standard pricing is a bit cheaper than No Frills'.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.