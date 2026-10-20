I shopped at Costco and Bulk Barn to see which is actually cheaper for my pantry staples
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With prices getting more and more expensive every day, finding affordable everyday grocery staples is more important than ever. There are some decent budget options in Canada, and I'm putting two popular ones to the test: Bulk Barn and Costco.
They're two very different stores, but both operate on the same premise: buying in bulk is better.
Bulk Barn is self-serve, where you can portion out as much as you want and pay by weight. This is a great way to buy only what you need and, if you're trying something new, avoid getting stuck with too much of something you don't like. Bulk Barn also has a ton of options — think 15 types of oats, flour and nuts.
Costco is, well, Costco. You know it. Its bulk quantities mean big packages and large portion sizes. Prices are low, but the trade-off is getting oversized portions, which you may not always need. While Costco has many products (you can get basically anything there), they do tend to have a more limited selection of the same product (i.e., a handful of flours).
I was curious which option would come out on top, so I put the two in a head-to-head test for 10 pantry staples. Here's how it all breaks down.
Coffee
Coffee in Bulk barn and Costco.
Coffee is the only pantry staple I really can't live without, to be completely honest. So let's look at it first:
- Bulk Barn coffee: $3.35 per 100 grams
- Costco coffee: Kirkland Signature is $24.99 for 1.13 kilograms ($2.21 per 100 grams), and Level Ground is $24.99 for 907 grams ($2.75 per 100 grams)
Pancake mix
Pancake mix in Bulk barn and Costco.
- Bulk Barn pancake mix: $1.08 per 100 grams
- Costco: $12.99 for 4.53 kilograms (28.7 cents per 100 grams)
Nuts
Almonds Bulk barn and Costco.
Both stores have a pretty good variety of nuts and nut mixes. I'll use almonds as a comparison for the price points:
- Bulk Barn almonds: $1.90 per 100 grams
- Costco almonds: $21.49 for 1.36 kilograms ($1.58 per 100 grams)
Oats
Oats in Bulk barn and Costco.
I don't eat a lot of oats, so really didn't realize the variety of options. Bulk Barn had over 10 options (Costco had just a few) and both were very affordable:
- Bulk Barn oats: 39 cents per 100 grams
- Costco rolled oats: $9.99 for 4.54 kilograms (22 cents per 100 grams)
Nut butters
Peanut butter at Costco and Bulk Barn.
I don't eat as much peanut butter these days, but it was a major staple of my diet growing up and I still think it's a good budget-friendly snack option. Price-wise, here's the comparison:
- Bulk Barn peanut butter: Regular smooth (already made) is 85 cents per 100 grams; grind-your-own is $1.71 per 100 grams
- Costco peanut butter: Kirkland Signature is $11.99 for two, one-kilogram jars (60 cents per 100 grams); Adams is $14.99 for two, one-kilogram jars (75 cents per 100 grams)
Sugar
Sugar at Costco and Bulk Barn.
- Bulk Barn sugar: 29 cents per 100 grams
- Costco sugar: $15.79 for a 10-kilogram bag (16 cents per 100 grams)
Soup stock
Soup Costco and Bulk Barn.
- Bulk Barn chicken stock: $1.69 per 100 grams (powder)
- Costco chicken stock: $14.49 for 597 grams ($2.42 per 100 grams — paste)
Flour
Flour variety: bulk bins and packaged options side by side.
I have never seen so many flour options as I did at Bulk Barn. If you're really into experimentation with your baked goods, it's worth checking out! Costco is much more about the basics: all-purpose flour, and maybe whole wheat and almond flour.
- Bulk Barn all-purpose flour: 31 cents per 100 grams
- Costco all-purpose flour: $9.79 for 10 kilograms (10 cents per 100 grams)
Spices
Spice aisle and garlic bottle: Flavorful essentials!
The spice aisles in both stores are truly something to behold. I don't know if it's the colours or smells, but I do enjoy a good peruse through the spice section. Let's compare the staple spice we all have: garlic.
- Bulk Barn garlic powder: $1.62 per 100 grams
- Costco garlic powder: $9.99 for 439 grams ($2.28 per 100 grams)
Rice
Bulk rice display: loose grains vs. bagged options.
- Bulk Barn white rice: 72 cents per 100 grams
- Costco white rice: Basmati rice is $19.99 for 5 kilograms (40 cents per 100 grams) and sushi rice $37.99 for 11.34 kilograms (33 cents per 100 grams)
Final thoughts
Both stores carry all your basic pantry essentials, so you can't really go wrong with either.
To sum it up: Bulk Barn is more fun and has more variety, while Costco is cheaper. Your choice!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.