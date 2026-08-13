19 grocery items you probably didn't know you can get at Bulk Barn stores

Cereal, rice, peanut butter, pretzels, chocolate, candy and more!

bin of jumbo pasta shells at bulk barn. right: bin of paprika at bulk barn

Jumbo pasta shells at Bulk Barn. Right: Paprika at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you don't go to Bulk Barn often or have never shopped at the retailer, you might not realize just how many grocery items you can find there.

That includes food like cereal, rice, quinoa, peanut butter and coffee, and snacks like potato chips, pretzels, chocolate and candy.

Since the Canadian retailer lets you choose your own quantities, you can get just a little bit or get a lot of these products.

So, if sizes at grocery stores in Canada and retailers like Dollarama are too small or sizes at Costco are too big, then Bulk Barn could be the store for you.

Here are some of the grocery items at Bulk Barn that you might not know about, along with the prices for each product.

Shreddies cereal

bin of Shreddies cereal at Bulk Barn

Shreddies cereal at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has a few types of cereal that you can buy, including Shreddies.

It costs $1.13 per 100 grams for Shreddies at this retailer.

Coffee beans

bin of Breakfast blend coffee beans at Bulk Barn

Breakfast blend coffee beans at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

There is a variety of coffee beans, including a breakfast blend, a French vanilla roast, and a French roast, at Bulk Barn.

You can get the whole coffee beans for $3.95 per 100 grams.

Peanut butter

smooth natural \u200bPeanut butter at Bulk Barn

Peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

This retailer has a lot of spreads, including smooth peanut butter, crunchy peanut butter, almond butter and cashew butter.

It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth natural peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Basmati rice

bin of white Basmati rice at Bulk Barn

Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can find a lot of rice and other grains at Bulk Barn, including white basmati rice that costs $0.54 per 100 grams.

Pasta shells

bin of Jumbo pasta shells at Bulk Barn

Jumbo pasta shells at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

There are a lot of dried pasta options at Bulk Barn, so you can find what you like.

It costs $1.24 per 100 grams for jumbo pasta shells and $0.60 per 100 grams for small pasta shells.

Dried pasta

bin of Gemelli pasta at Bulk Barn

Gemelli pasta at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, you can get a lot of dried pasta, including fusilli, macaroni, and spaghetti.

It costs $0.60 per 100 grams for fusilli, spaghetti, mini lasagne sheets and macaroni, $0.75 for gemelli, and $1.05 for orecchiette.

Montreal chicken spice

bin of Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn

Montreal chicken spice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Montreal chicken spice that's like the name-brand Club House spice for $2.60 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

Black peppercorns

bin of whole Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn

Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for whole black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

You can also get ground black pepper for $2.80 per 100 grams if you don't want to grind the peppercorns yourself.

Quinoa

bin of \u200bQuinoa at Bulk Barn

Quinoa at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get quinoa for $1.70 per 100 grams and buy as much as you need since you choose your own quantities at Bulk Barn.

Paprika

bin of Paprika at Bulk Barn

Paprika at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

There are a lot of spices at Bulk Barn that you can buy, whether you need just a bit and don't want to pay for a full-sized product at the grocery store or if you need spices in bulk.

It costs $2.07 per 100 grams for paprika at this retailer.

Plantain chips

bin of Plantain chips at Bulk Barn

Plantain chips at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get plantain chips at Bulk Barn and it costs $3.24 per 100 grams.

Hot chocolate powder

bin of Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn

Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has hot chocolate powder that's like name-brand Carnation hot chocolate powder, and it costs $1.67 per 100 grams.

Dark chocolate-covered blueberries

bin of Dark chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn

Dark chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for dark chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn that are similar to name-brand Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries.

Potato sticks

bin of \u200bHumpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn

Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn doesn't have all the chips you can get at the grocery store, but it does have Humpty Dumpty potato sticks for $1.80 per 100 grams.

That product is similar to Hickory Sticks, which are a classic Canadian snack.

Pretzel sticks

bin of Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn

Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get salted pretzel sticks for $0.97 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn stores in Canada.

Rockets

bin of Rockets candy at Bulk Barn

Rockets candy at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You probably know that Bulk Barn has a lot of snacks, including Rockets.

The retailer has that candy in the packages you can also find at stores like Dollarama, but it also sells Rockets in bulk. It costs $1.99 per 100 grams for the loose Rockets.

Honey graham cookies

bin of Honey graham cookies at Bulk Barn

Honey graham cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The retailer has cookies like fudge cookies, French creme cookies and mini chocolate chip cookies that you probably know about.

You can also get honey graham cookies at Bulk Barn stores in Canada for $1.68 per 100 grams.

Mini stroopwafels

bin of Mini stroopwafel cookies at Bulk Barn

Mini stroopwafel cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You might not notice this kind of snack at Bulk Barn or other retailers if you're not looking for them.

It costs $2.38 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for caramel-flavoured stroopwafels, which are mini waffle cookies.

Double Bubble gum

bin of Double Bubble gum at Bulk Barn

Double Bubble gum at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get gum at Bulk Barn, including name-brand Double Bubble gum. It costs $1.52 per 100 grams for the Double Bubble twist gum.

READ NEXT: 21 snacks at Bulk Barn that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barn
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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