We did the same shop at Dollarama and Bulk Barn to find the cheapest food prices
You don't have to spend a lot of money on groceries and snacks.
Dollarama and Bulk Barn have a lot of the same food items.
That includes groceries, like rice and spices, and snacks, like chocolate and candy.
Narcity shopped for items at both Canadian retailers to find out which store has the cheapest total and the cheapest food products.
Then, we compared the costs of products, but since Bulk Barn prices items by weight, we broke it all down based on the "price per" cost.
So, here's what you need to know about the prices of these grocery and snack products, along with the total cost comparison.
Dried pasta
Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: Macaroni pasta at Bulk Barn.
It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of Buongusto dried pasta, including elbows, penne and spaghettini, at Dollarama.
That works out to just $0.27 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including macaroni, spaghetti, and fusilli.
Rice
Basmati rice at Dollarama. Right: Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.
You can get an 800-gram bag of white basmati rice for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.31 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has white basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.
Black peppercorns
Black peppercorns at Dollarama. Right: Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, a 50-gram jar of black peppercorns with a grinder costs $2.25, which works out to $4.50 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.
Montreal steak spice
Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. Right: Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn.
It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. That price works out to $3.75 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
Vanilla extract
Vanilla extract at Dollarama. Right: Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn.
It costs $2.25 for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract at Dollarama, which breaks down to $0.90 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $6.19 for a 500-millilitre bottle of name-brand Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn, which works out to $1.23 per 100 millilitres.
Peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama. Right: Peanut butter at Bulk Barn.
It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of name-brand Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn.
Hot chocolate powder
Carnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama. Right: Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, it costs $3.50 for a 250-gram box of Carnation hot chocolate powder. That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has hot chocolate powder for $1.67 per 100 grams.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to a cost of $1.42 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.71 per 100 grams, when regularly priced, for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.
Pretzel sticks
Pretzel sticks at Dollarama. Right: Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.
It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.
Potato sticks
Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn.
A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
French creme cookies
French creme cookies at Dollarama. Right: French creme cookies at Bulk Barn.
A 300-gram pack of Leclerc French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.
Reese's Minis
Reese's Minis at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Minis peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama. That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.89 per 100 grams for Reese's Minis peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.
Skittles
Skittles at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn when regularly priced.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn.
It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. That works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has Hershey's Kisses for $2.89 per 100 grams.
Cheese crunchies
Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama. Right: Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3. That means you pay $1.71 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.
Fudge cookies
Fudge cookies at Dollarama. Right: Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.
TOTALS
Now, let's get into the totals and which retailer has the cheapest products.
For all of these food items, here are the "price per" totals at each store:
- Dollarama: $27.95
- Bulk Barn: $31.20
Even though some products have big price differences, the "price per" totals between these Canadian retailers differ by just $3.25.
At Dollarama, dried pasta, rice, vanilla extract, peanut butter, hot chocolate powder, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, potato sticks, French creme cookies, Reese's Minis, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses and fudge cookies are cheaper.
But black peppercorns, Montreal steak spice, mini chocolate chip cookies and cheese crunchies are cheaper at Bulk Barn.
So, it seems like Dollarama gets you a better value since it has the cheapest "price per" total and the most products at the lower prices!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.