We did the same shop at Dollarama and Bulk Barn to find the cheapest food prices

You don't have to spend a lot of money on groceries and snacks.

person holding bag of hickory sticks at dollarama store. right: bin of skittles at bulk barn store

Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Dollarama and Bulk Barn have a lot of the same food items.

That includes groceries, like rice and spices, and snacks, like chocolate and candy.

Narcity shopped for items at both Canadian retailers to find out which store has the cheapest total and the cheapest food products.

Then, we compared the costs of products, but since Bulk Barn prices items by weight, we broke it all down based on the "price per" cost.

So, here's what you need to know about the prices of these grocery and snack products, along with the total cost comparison.

Dried pasta

bags of Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: bin of Macaroni pasta at Bulk Barn

Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: Macaroni pasta at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of Buongusto dried pasta, including elbows, penne and spaghettini, at Dollarama.

That works out to just $0.27 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.60 per 100 grams for dried pasta, including macaroni, spaghetti, and fusilli.

Rice

bags of Basmati rice at Dollarama. Right: bin of Basmati rice at Bulk Barn

Basmati rice at Dollarama. Right: Basmati rice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 800-gram bag of white basmati rice for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.31 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has white basmati rice for $0.54 per 100 grams.

Black peppercorns

jar of Black peppercorns at Dollarama. Right: bin of Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn

Black peppercorns at Dollarama. Right: Black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, a 50-gram jar of black peppercorns with a grinder costs $2.25, which works out to $4.50 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.80 per 100 grams for black peppercorns at Bulk Barn.

Montreal steak spice

bottles of \u200b\u200bClub House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. Right: bin of Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn

Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. Right: Montreal steak spice at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.25 for a 60-gram bottle of name-brand Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama. That price works out to $3.75 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has Montreal steak spice for $2.64 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

Vanilla extract

bottles of Vanilla extract at Dollarama. Right: bottles of Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn

Vanilla extract at Dollarama. Right: Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.25 for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract at Dollarama, which breaks down to $0.90 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $6.19 for a 500-millilitre bottle of name-brand Club House vanilla extract at Bulk Barn, which works out to $1.23 per 100 millilitres.

Peanut butter

jars of \u200b\u200bKraft peanut butter at Dollarama. Right: Peanut butter at Bulk Barn

Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama. Right: Peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4 for a 500-gram jar of name-brand Kraft smooth peanut butter at Dollarama, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.32 per 100 grams for smooth peanut butter at Bulk Barn.

Hot chocolate powder

boxes of \u200b\u200bCarnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama. Right: bin of Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn

Carnation hot chocolate powder at Dollarama. Right: Hot chocolate powder at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $3.50 for a 250-gram box of Carnation hot chocolate powder. That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has hot chocolate powder for $1.67 per 100 grams.

Pumpkin seeds

person holding bag of Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama. Right: bin of Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn

Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to a cost of $1.42 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.71 per 100 grams, when regularly priced, for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Pretzel sticks

bags of Pretzel sticks at Dollarama. Right: bin of Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn

Pretzel sticks at Dollarama. Right: Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.

It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

Potato sticks

person holding bag of Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: bin of Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn

Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of \u200b\u200bChips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: bin of Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

French creme cookies

packs of French creme cookies at Dollarama. Right: bin of French creme cookies at Bulk Barn

French creme cookies at Dollarama. Right: French creme cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 300-gram pack of Leclerc French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.

Reese's Minis

person holding bag of \u200b\u200bReese's Minis at Dollarama. Right: bin of Reese's Minis peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn

Reese's Minis at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Minis peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama. That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.89 per 100 grams for Reese's Minis peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

Skittles

bag of Skittles at Dollarama. Right: bin of Skittles at Bulk Barn

Skittles at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn when regularly priced.

Hershey's Kisses

person holding bag of \u200b\u200bHershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: bin of Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn

Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. That works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has Hershey's Kisses for $2.89 per 100 grams.

Cheese crunchies

bags of Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama. Right: bin of Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn

Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama. Right: Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3. That means you pay $1.71 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.

Fudge cookies

boxes of Fudge cookies at Dollarama. Right: bins of Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn

Fudge cookies at Dollarama. Right: Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.

Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.

TOTALS

Now, let's get into the totals and which retailer has the cheapest products.

For all of these food items, here are the "price per" totals at each store:

  • Dollarama: $27.95
  • Bulk Barn: $31.20

Even though some products have big price differences, the "price per" totals between these Canadian retailers differ by just $3.25.

At Dollarama, dried pasta, rice, vanilla extract, peanut butter, hot chocolate powder, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, potato sticks, French creme cookies, Reese's Minis, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses and fudge cookies are cheaper.

But black peppercorns, Montreal steak spice, mini chocolate chip cookies and cheese crunchies are cheaper at Bulk Barn.

So, it seems like Dollarama gets you a better value since it has the cheapest "price per" total and the most products at the lower prices!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barn dollarama
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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