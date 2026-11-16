This real-life Hallmark Christmas movie town 1 hour from Toronto is full of lakeside magic

It's a charming spot for a festive day trip.

Snow-lined small-town street with parked cars and brick storefronts beneath a pink sunset sky.

A small town in Ontario.

Port Perry BIA | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

Get ready for some screen-worthy Christmas magic! This enchanting small town looks like it was made for holiday movies, and it's just a short road trip away from Toronto.

With Victorian-era streets, sparkling lights, cozy shops, and lakeside charm, this quaint village is a picture-perfect spot to explore this holiday season.

You'll feel like the main character of a Hallmark film as you pop into the boutiques, sip cozy lattes, and soak up the Christmas cheer.

Port Perry is a beautiful lakeside town an hour away from Toronto. Known for its historic main street and scenic water views, it's home to heritage buildings, boutiques, warm cafes and restaurants to discover.

Port Perry doesn't just look like a Hallmark town; it's actually been a filming location for several of the network's productions. These include The Enchanted Christmas Cake, Mistletoe Magic, and The Christmas Chalet. The holiday movie A Royal Corgi Christmas was also filmed in Palmer Park. Its glittering streets, glowing storefronts, and cozy cafes make it a dreamy place to experience small-town Christmas magic in real life.

Port Perry is bringing lots of old-fashioned holiday charm to its historic downtown this Christmas, with a new three-day Vintage Holiday Weekend taking over Queen Street from December 11 to 13.

You can browse charming local shops, restaurants, and art galleries, pick up seasonal treats, and enjoy live music, festive photo ops, and costumed carollers.

Participating businesses will have extended shopping hours on Friday, so you can explore the heritage town, listen to cozy holiday music, and get some Christmas shopping done along the way.

You can also celebrate the season with Port Perry's annual Christmas tree lighting and holiday market on November 20. The market will feature locally sourced gifts, freshly baked goodies, festive decor, hot food and drinks.

The evening also includes a traditional candlelit walk, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and carolling, giving you all those cozy holiday vibes.

There's even more Christmas magic happening in town on December 5, when the Scugog Santa Claus Parade returns, featuring festive floats, sparkling lights, oversized toys and plenty of holiday cheer.

For even more festive fun, Applewood Farm & Winery in nearby Seagrave is hosting a Christmas Market & Mingle on November 29. You can browse a mini market with local vendors, enjoy pizza and live music, and sip seasonal drinks.

The farm also has fireside flights on December weekends, complete with moonshine-spiked hot apple cider, mulled wine and holiday tunes. It's a cozy way to spend an afternoon soaking up the Christmas atmosphere just north of Port Perry.

Or, pop over to Spademan Tree Farm starting November 28 and pick up a Christmas tree.

Whether you're wandering its historic streets, visiting movie locations or enjoying one of its many festive events, Port Perry is a little slice of Hallmark Christmas magic just outside Toronto.

Port Perry BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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