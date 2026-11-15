I compared Dollarama and IKEA home decor — Here's where I'd actually spend my money
Re-decorate on a budget? Yes please!
When it comes to redecorating your house, you can choose to do it on a super-extreme budget or go all-out and spend a fortune. It really just depends on where you shop and what your tastes are.
Dollarama and IKEA are two popular stores in Canada for home decor, both known for their reasonable prices and variety of options. Dollarama obviously markets itself as the budget-friendly option, and it is (basically nothing is over $5). IKEA's prices have a wider range; they often start around Dollarama's prices on the low end, but increase based on quality, size and style.
I explored both stores with a critical eye toward all things home decor.
Here are my impressions of both stores, plus a side-by-side comparison of popular items and where I recommend you shop to get the best options. Happy home decor-ing!
IKEA home decor overall
A cozy home décor display featuring cactus planters, framed art, and a vintage clock.
IKEA has a lot of variety in their home decor, including very large options (i.e., picture frames, artwork and floor rugs) that Dollarama just can't carry in their smaller stores. They also have a lot of functional pieces like wood bowls or wicker baskets that are not strictly decor, but look nice on your shelves, too.
One of my favourite sections is the plant section. IKEA has a lot of real and fake plants, so you can really choose what works for your space. The fake plants are shockingly realistic and a good option for people who don't want to care for live ones. I also love their as-is section, where items are discounted because they're slightly damaged or were the showroom models.
- IKEA decor pros: Lots of inspiration to get your creative wheels turning, huge variety of items.
- IKEA decor cons: The store is large and can take a long time to navigate; prices are higher than Dollarama.
Dollarama home decor overall
A craft store display stocked with hoops, cords, glue, and other supplies.
While Dollarama does not have showrooms that display all their home decor goods like IKEA, the stores are large and fully stocked with almost anything you need. My location is very clean and organized, so it's easy to find what you're looking for.
I like that Dollarama has large sections for seasonal decor; it's perfect if you love to bring out new items for every holiday or season without spending a ton of money. I also really like that Dollarama has a lot of art supplies, so there's an option to DIY your home decor if you're a crafty person.
Dollarama actually had a lot of the same products as IKEA, some with a lot of variety and options (picture frames) and some with less (fake plants). Overall, the items are smaller, cheaper and more basic-looking. IKEA tends to have more style and aesthetic options.
- Dollarama decor pros: Affordable (everything under $5) with lots of variety for all your basics.
- Dollarama decor cons: Less creativity and style in the options.
Picture frames
IKEA. Right: Dollarama.
Both IKEA and Dollarama have a large section devoted to picture frames.
At IKEA, they range from very small to very large, meaning the price range is anywhere from a few dollars to $50 or more.
At Dollarama, the largest size I saw was 12 X 18 inches, so you're limited by that. Prices were cheaper across the board, though, with everything less than $5.
Where to shop: Get your basic frames at Dollarama and any larger or specialized frames at IKEA.
Candles
IKEA. Right: Dollarama.
Similar to frames, candles were abundant at both stores. Both had real and battery-operated options in both small and large sizes.
Dollarama's options were all under $5, whereas something similar at IKEA was $9.99. I'm not a big candle person myself, but it seemed that they were comparable in quality, so I would simply choose which looks best and smells good!
Where to shop: Both stores have a lot of options, but IKEA was slightly more expensive, although not outrageously so.
Fake plants
IKEA. Right: Dollarama.
Plants are one of my favourite home decor items — hands down. I love real plants, but high-quality fake ones can also look really good in your space.
IKEA has an extensive plant section with both real and fake options, varying sizes and many different types. The fake plants were high-quality and looked so real that it is actually hard to tell which was which. Dollarama had a tiny section of fake plants that I thought looked super plasticky. I would not purchase them, even though they are only a few bucks each.
Where to shop: IKEA has the best selection and quality; prices vary and start as low as $1.99 for small plants (live or fake).
Storage baskets
IKEA. Right: Dollarama.
While they fall more in the category of home organization than home decor, baskets are a popular and essential part of putting a room together. They're functional, yes, but can also be attractive and add to the look of your room.
Both stores had a lot of basket options, and IKEA had a wider range of prices, quality, and sizes than Dollarama. I did think some were quite expensive, like this $19.99 wicker basket pictured.
Something similar-looking at Dollarama was only $5.
Where to shop: Start at Dollarama and see if it has what you need for your space. If not, head to IKEA and they'll have it, but at a higher price tag.
Pillows and blankets
IKEA. Right: Dollarama.
Similar to baskets, throw pillows and blankets are not strictly home decor; they are both functional and attractive. IKEA has a huge section with almost any colour or pattern you could find. They also carry both pillows and pillowcases, so you can buy what works.
Dollarama had a large selection of pillows, but I didn't see any blankets. The pillows they did have, though, were cute and cozy for only $5. Similar sizes at IKEA ranged from $4.99 to $9.99 each.
Where to shop: IKEA. Fair warning, though: it's a little overwhelming because there are a lot of options.
Both stores have their pros and cons, and both have lots of options for home decor.
My general recommendation would be to go to Dollarama for some of your basic items and staples, but then explore IKEA for a bit more fun and style.
It's worth checking out Dollarama first, though, beause you can definitely save a few dollars.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.