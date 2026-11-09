This glittery European Christmas village in Ontario is one of Canada's best holiday spots
It has over 30 festive hot chocolates to try.
You don't need to travel abroad to enjoy a taste of the holidays in Europe. Ontario has a glittering European-style Christmas village that will have you feeling like you've left the country.
With cobblestone streets, snowy mountain views, garland-wrapped shops, and endless hot chocolate, it's like a Christmas card come to life, and readers say it's one of the best places to spend the holiday season in Canada.
Blue Mountain Village is transforming into a festive European-inspired Christmas village for its annual Holiday Magic celebration, running from November 20, 2026, to January 3, 2027.
You can stroll through the pedestrian village surrounded by twinkling lights, seasonal decorations and snow-dusted mountain scenery, with plenty of holiday entertainment and activities to enjoy along the way.
The centrepiece is the Holiday Magic Light Trail, a one-kilometre illuminated pathway featuring glowing archways, colourful light installations, interactive displays and photo-worthy spots. The trail is open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m., and best of all, it's completely free to explore.
There are lots of other ways to get into the Christmas spirit. You can take part in the Hot Chocolate Hop, which features more than 30 festive hot chocolate creations from participating village venues.
Families can also try The Gingerbread Escape, a holiday scavenger hunt that takes you around the village to find 13 hidden letters. Once you collect them all, you'll unscramble a mystery phrase, track down the runaway Gingerbread Man and return to the Welcome Centre to claim a prize.
Throughout the season, you can also catch live music and concerts, spot Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy storytime, meet magical holiday characters and hop aboard festive train rides.
There are interactive entertainment experiences and seasonal surprises happening around the village, so there's always something new to discover.
You can also warm up around outdoor fire pits, browse the shops decked out in Christmas decorations or grab a bite at one of the village's restaurants.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can take part in some of Blue Mountain's thrilling attractions, such as skiing, snowboarding, and riding the epic mountain coaster.
This year marks 85 years of Blue Mountain, celebrating the original vision of founder Jozo Weider, who dreamed of creating a mountain destination inspired by the European villages of his homeland.
With its dazzling lights, alpine charm, and endless Christmas cheer, it's no surprise that readers suggest a holiday trip to this destination.
Holiday Magic at Blue
Price: Free
When: November 20, 2026 to January 3, 2027
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.