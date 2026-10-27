A new Canadian coin looks like a fancy silver penny but it's worth more than one cent

It features a nod to the loonie as well!

pile of canadian coins with pennies, dimes, quarters, loonies and toonies

Canadian coins.

Rose Villote | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

This new Canadian coin is similar to the penny, but it looks like a fancier silver version.

It's also worth way more than just one cent!

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint dropped the 2027 Treasured Silver Maple Leaf, which is minted from one ounce of 99.99% pure silver.

The reverse side of this new coin features a design by Walter Ott of the iconic silver maple leaf with detailed veining and texture. It's reminiscent of the one-cent coin, which has two maple leaves stemming from a branch.

There is a new privy mark on the Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin for 2027. The loon privy mark designed by Steve Hepburn represents the Canadian wilderness and is similar to Canada's loonie.

Even though it looks like the Canadian penny and has a hint of the $1 coin design, this coin is worth so much more than that. It has a face value of $5.

reverse side of Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse side of the Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin features a portrait of King Charles designed by Steven Rosati.

It also includes engravings of "CHARLES III," "FIVE DOLLARS," and "2027" along the edge.

obverse side of Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin with King Charles portrait Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin with King Charles portrait.Royal Canadian Mint

There is a limited mintage of 20,000 coins worldwide.

Since the Treasured Silver Maple Leaf coin isn't a circulation coin, you won't find it in your change after paying with cash at a store or taking money out of the bank.

It costs $149.95 to buy this coin through the Royal Canadian Mint's online store.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coinsroyal canadian mintcanadian coins
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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