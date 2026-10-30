Eligible Canadians can get money from CCB, OAS, CPP and other government payments in November
Some federal benefits are offering hundreds of dollars this month.
A few government payments are going out to Canadians throughout November.
That includes the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and the Canada Child Benefit.
You could receive hundreds or even thousands of dollars from these federal benefits.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Service Canada administer government benefits and issue payments to eligible individuals via direct deposit or cheque.
If you're expecting a payment in November, here's what you need to know about the federal benefits, amounts and payment dates.
Canada Disability Benefit
Service Canada issues the Canada Disability Benefit payments monthly.
It provides direct financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
Payment amounts for this federal benefit are based on your adjusted family net income. The maximum monthly amount you can receive in November is $204.20.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, November 19, 2026.
Canada Child Benefit
CRA issues Canada Child Benefit payments each month.
It's a tax-free monthly payment to help families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old, and it can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
Payment amounts depend on the number of children in your care, the age of your children, and your adjusted family net income reported on your previous year's tax return.
With the November payment, you can get up to $679.75 for each child under six years of age and $573.58 for each child six to 17 years of age.
In shared custody situations, each parent will receive 50% of the amount they would've received if they had full custody.
The next Canada Child Benefit payment date is Friday, November 20, 2026.
Old Age Security
Service Canada issues Old Age Security payments monthly.
It's a taxable pension for people 65 years of age and older, and it can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowances and other benefits.
The amount of money you get from Old Age Security depends on the age you start receiving your pension, whether you're over 75 years old and eligible for the increased pension, your net income, and how long you've lived in Canada.
With the November payment, the maximum Old Age Security amount is $762.50 at age 65 and $838.75 at age 75.
The next Old Age Security payment date is Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
Service Canada issues Canada Pension Plan payments every month.
It's a taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire, and payments can also include amounts for disability, children's and survivor benefits.
The amount of your retirement pension depends on the age you start receiving the pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the Canada Pension Plan, and your earnings throughout your working life.
The maximum monthly Canada Pension Plan payment at age 65 in 2026 is $1,507.65.
The average monthly Canada Pension Plan payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 is $858.34 in November.
The next Canada Pension Plan payment date is Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Veteran disability pension
Service Canada issues Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension payments monthly.
These veteran disability benefits are tax-free monthly payments meant to support the well-being of veterans.
The amount you receive depends on the degree to which your condition is related to your service and the severity of your condition, including its impact on your quality of life.
Pain and Suffering Compensation can be a lifetime monthly payment or a lump sum payment.
You can receive $70.99 to $1,419.82 in November from the Pain and Suffering Compensation benefit.
Disability Pension is a lifetime monthly benefit with higher payment amounts if you have dependents, such as a spouse, a common-law partner and/or children.
You can receive $175.67 to $3,513.48 as a single individual. The additional amount is $43.92 to $878.37 if you have a spouse, and $13.18 to $456.75 if you have children.
The next veteran disability benefits payment date is Friday, November 27, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.