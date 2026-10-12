18 Dollarama finds for $5 or less that are actually SO good (from a Dollarama expert)

These are some of the best items I've ever come across!

A beige and green tote bag that says Dollarama on it. Right: Two colourful planners with floral designs that say 2027 weekly and monthly planners on them.

Dollarama Canada finds that are worth going to the store for.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

If it's been a while since your last visit to Dollarama, consider this your sign to check out your local store. The shelves have been stocked with some seriously good finds under $5 lately.

Listen, I go to Dollarama multiple times a week, and writing about my favourite picks is literally part of my job, so I officially consider myself a Dollarama expert at this point.

From cheese boards to makeup organizers and digital luggage scales, I know which items are actually worth your money and these 18 are the ones I'd grab first.

Silicone muffin pan

A white silicone muffin pan with a colourful confetti design on it.

Silicone muffin pan.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

A silicone muffin pan is such a great find at Dollarama. Similar pans sell for around $15 on Amazon, and this one is just as good as anything you'd order online. If you enjoy baking and spot one, don't hesitate, because it's sold out a few times at my local store.

Price: $5

Iron Flask insulated stainless steel bottle

A pink kids water bottle that says Iron Flask insulated stainless steel bottle on it.

An Iron Flask insulated stainless steel bottle.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This Iron Flask kids' water bottle is another incredible find at Dollarama. It's 14 ounces and comes with a straw lid and two straws. It's a total steal, too, since the same brand and size water bottle sells for around $25 on Amazon.

Price: $5

USB clip LED lamp

A small silver lamp hanging on a store shelf with a label that reads USB clip LED light.

LED lamp clip at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Anyone who likes to read a book in bed at night knows how handy a clip-on light can be. This USB one from Dollarama feels extra sturdy, so it could easily clip onto a headboard or even a desk. However you use it, a clip-on LED lamp for under $5 is hard to beat.

Price: $4.90

Jewellery organizer

A pink box with divided compartments inside.

A jewellery organizer at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These jewellery organizers are perfect for travel or for use at home to keep your favourite rings, earrings and necklaces in one place. They come in a variety of colours, including pink, white, black and grey.

Price: $3

Function of Beauty hair products 

A green box that says Function of Beauty PRO the oil heiress oily scalp hair goal concentrate.

Function of Beauty hair oil.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollarama has been carrying several Function of Beauty hair products lately. I've already stocked up on the shampoo and have been loving it, and this scalp treatment is definitely worth trying if you have oily hair.

Price: $1.50

Makeup box with mirror 

A pink box with a label showing the inside of it with makeup around it and a label that reads makeup box with mirror.

Makeup box with mirror.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Whether you're travelling or want to keep your makeup in one spot, this box from Dollarama can keep you organized. It has a built-in mirror, comes in various colours, and I have a feeling it's going to sell out fast.

Price: $5

Storage box

A clear box with several divided sections and a label that says divided storage box on it.

A divided storage box at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollarama is unmatched when it comes to storage boxes in every size, and the prices are hard to beat. This one is on the smaller side, but I love it for keeping my daughter's hair clips together. It's also a great size for sewing supplies like buttons.

Price: $3

Eyelash curler

A silver and white eyelash curler with a picture of a woman's eye on the front.

Eyelash curler.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I'd been looking for a new eyelash curler after mine broke, and I couldn't pass this up when I spotted it at Dollarama. Name-brand curlers can easily cost close to $10, so this is a great budget option. It feels just as sturdy as the one I had before.

Price: $2.75

2027 planner

Two colourful 2027 planners with floral designs on them.

A 2027 weekly and monthly planner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollarama is stocked with some of the nicest 2027 planners, and they're a total bargain. Whether you like floral designs or prefer something more neutral, you're bound to find one you like in store.

Price: $4

Cosmetic organizer 

A clear box with a white and blue label that reads Lori Cosmetic Organizer on the front and shows a picture of the organizer filled with cosmetics.

Cosmetic organizer.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

A bathroom can get messy fast if you have a lot of cosmetics, but this organizer keeps everything sorted. It even has a handle for easy carrying, and the trays are removable, so you can set it up however you like and clean it easily.

Price: $5

Makeup brush holder and cleaning pad 

A pink silicone pad with a label that reads \u200bmakeup brush holder and cleaning pad and has a picture of makeup brushes on it.

Makeup brush holder and cleaning pad.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

My makeup brushes are currently stored in a Ziploc bag, so when I saw this makeup holder for $2, I was sold. It also comes with a cleaning pad, which is so handy to have. Honestly, it looks just like the ones you'd find online for way more.

Price: $2

Silicone foldable container with utensils

A pink container with a white label that reads silicone foldable container with utensils.

A silicone foldable container with utensils.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you need lunch containers for work, meal prep or travel, these silicone ones at Dollarama are a great option. They fold down flat, so they take up hardly any room in your cupboard, and they come with utensils, so you don't have to worry about forgetting them or packing them separately. They're also BPA-free and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Price: $5

Dollarama tote bag

A beige and green tote bag that says Dollarama on it.

A Dollarama tote bag.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Trader Joe's tote bags are all the rage right now, and this Dollarama tote is a great Canadian alternative. The design is similar, and the quality seems just as good. It's also a big step up from Dollarama's usual reusable bags.

Price: $5

LED vanity mirror 

A white box with a photo of a mirror and lights around it.

An LED vanity mirror at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This LED mirror is one of the best Dollarama finds. It has 16 lights around the edge and a stand on the back, so you can prop it up anywhere. It's also compact enough to toss in your bag and use on the go.

Price: $5

Bamboo cutting board with cheese knives

A bamboo cutting board with three cheese knives.

A bamboo cutting board with cheese knives.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Love a charcuterie night? This bamboo board is perfect for wine, cheese and a Grey's Anatomy binge, or whatever you like to watch with friends. It comes with three cheese knives, so all you need now is the creamy Brie and rich Gouda, and you're good to go. Something like this would easily cost $20 or more at HomeSense, and it makes a great hostess or Secret Santa gift, too.

Price: $5

Digital luggage scale 

A long black device that has a small screen on it inside of a white box that says digital luggage scale on the front.

A digital luggage scale at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

One of the most stressful parts of travelling is worrying about whether your luggage is overweight. This compact luggage scale lets you weigh your bags before you leave, so there are no surprise fees at the airport. It's easily one of the smartest buys you can make on your next Dollarama run.

Price: $5

Two-wick scented candles 

A purple candle next to a pink one with lids that have floral designs on them and one is lavender chamomile scented while the second is wild roses scented.

Candles at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Candle lovers should 100% check out the candle selection at Dollarama. These two-wick candles look comparable to what you would find at Bath & Body Works, and they come in a bunch of nice scents.

Price: $5

Thank You cards

Blue cards that say "Thanks" in gold letters.

Thank You cards at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These Hallmark thank-you cards are such a great item to have on hand at home, since you never know when you'll need one. The pack includes 10 cards with blank pages, so you can write whatever you like. Considering a single Hallmark card can cost several dollars on its own, a whole pack for $2 is a steal.

Price: $2

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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