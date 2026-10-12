18 Dollarama finds for $5 or less that are actually SO good (from a Dollarama expert)
These are some of the best items I've ever come across!
If it's been a while since your last visit to Dollarama, consider this your sign to check out your local store. The shelves have been stocked with some seriously good finds under $5 lately.
Listen, I go to Dollarama multiple times a week, and writing about my favourite picks is literally part of my job, so I officially consider myself a Dollarama expert at this point.
From cheese boards to makeup organizers and digital luggage scales, I know which items are actually worth your money and these 18 are the ones I'd grab first.
Silicone muffin pan
Silicone muffin pan.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A silicone muffin pan is such a great find at Dollarama. Similar pans sell for around $15 on Amazon, and this one is just as good as anything you'd order online. If you enjoy baking and spot one, don't hesitate, because it's sold out a few times at my local store.
Price: $5
Iron Flask insulated stainless steel bottle
An Iron Flask insulated stainless steel bottle.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
This Iron Flask kids' water bottle is another incredible find at Dollarama. It's 14 ounces and comes with a straw lid and two straws. It's a total steal, too, since the same brand and size water bottle sells for around $25 on Amazon.
Price: $5
USB clip LED lamp
LED lamp clip at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Anyone who likes to read a book in bed at night knows how handy a clip-on light can be. This USB one from Dollarama feels extra sturdy, so it could easily clip onto a headboard or even a desk. However you use it, a clip-on LED lamp for under $5 is hard to beat.
Price: $4.90
Jewellery organizer
A jewellery organizer at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These jewellery organizers are perfect for travel or for use at home to keep your favourite rings, earrings and necklaces in one place. They come in a variety of colours, including pink, white, black and grey.
Price: $3
Function of Beauty hair products
Function of Beauty hair oil.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama has been carrying several Function of Beauty hair products lately. I've already stocked up on the shampoo and have been loving it, and this scalp treatment is definitely worth trying if you have oily hair.
Price: $1.50
Makeup box with mirror
Makeup box with mirror.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Whether you're travelling or want to keep your makeup in one spot, this box from Dollarama can keep you organized. It has a built-in mirror, comes in various colours, and I have a feeling it's going to sell out fast.
Price: $5
Storage box
A divided storage box at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama is unmatched when it comes to storage boxes in every size, and the prices are hard to beat. This one is on the smaller side, but I love it for keeping my daughter's hair clips together. It's also a great size for sewing supplies like buttons.
Price: $3
Eyelash curler
Eyelash curler.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'd been looking for a new eyelash curler after mine broke, and I couldn't pass this up when I spotted it at Dollarama. Name-brand curlers can easily cost close to $10, so this is a great budget option. It feels just as sturdy as the one I had before.
Price: $2.75
2027 planner
A 2027 weekly and monthly planner.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama is stocked with some of the nicest 2027 planners, and they're a total bargain. Whether you like floral designs or prefer something more neutral, you're bound to find one you like in store.
Price: $4
Cosmetic organizer
Cosmetic organizer.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
A bathroom can get messy fast if you have a lot of cosmetics, but this organizer keeps everything sorted. It even has a handle for easy carrying, and the trays are removable, so you can set it up however you like and clean it easily.
Price: $5
Makeup brush holder and cleaning pad
Makeup brush holder and cleaning pad.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
My makeup brushes are currently stored in a Ziploc bag, so when I saw this makeup holder for $2, I was sold. It also comes with a cleaning pad, which is so handy to have. Honestly, it looks just like the ones you'd find online for way more.
Price: $2
Silicone foldable container with utensils
A silicone foldable container with utensils.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you need lunch containers for work, meal prep or travel, these silicone ones at Dollarama are a great option. They fold down flat, so they take up hardly any room in your cupboard, and they come with utensils, so you don't have to worry about forgetting them or packing them separately. They're also BPA-free and microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Price: $5
Dollarama tote bag
A Dollarama tote bag.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Trader Joe's tote bags are all the rage right now, and this Dollarama tote is a great Canadian alternative. The design is similar, and the quality seems just as good. It's also a big step up from Dollarama's usual reusable bags.
Price: $5
LED vanity mirror
An LED vanity mirror at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
This LED mirror is one of the best Dollarama finds. It has 16 lights around the edge and a stand on the back, so you can prop it up anywhere. It's also compact enough to toss in your bag and use on the go.
Price: $5
Bamboo cutting board with cheese knives
A bamboo cutting board with cheese knives.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Love a charcuterie night? This bamboo board is perfect for wine, cheese and a Grey's Anatomy binge, or whatever you like to watch with friends. It comes with three cheese knives, so all you need now is the creamy Brie and rich Gouda, and you're good to go. Something like this would easily cost $20 or more at HomeSense, and it makes a great hostess or Secret Santa gift, too.
Price: $5
Digital luggage scale
A digital luggage scale at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
One of the most stressful parts of travelling is worrying about whether your luggage is overweight. This compact luggage scale lets you weigh your bags before you leave, so there are no surprise fees at the airport. It's easily one of the smartest buys you can make on your next Dollarama run.
Price: $5
Two-wick scented candles
Candles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Candle lovers should 100% check out the candle selection at Dollarama. These two-wick candles look comparable to what you would find at Bath & Body Works, and they come in a bunch of nice scents.
Price: $5
Thank You cards
Thank You cards at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These Hallmark thank-you cards are such a great item to have on hand at home, since you never know when you'll need one. The pack includes 10 cards with blank pages, so you can write whatever you like. Considering a single Hallmark card can cost several dollars on its own, a whole pack for $2 is a steal.
Price: $2
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.