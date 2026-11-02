Dollarama or Dollar Tree? I compared prices for 19 basics to find out which is cheaper

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Dollarama storefront inside a mall. Right: A Dollar Tree in a parking lot.

Canada's Dollarama and Dollar Tree price comparison.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I love a Dollarama run as much as the next girl, but I couldn't shake a thought: Could Dollar Tree be better? On the hunt for Canada's best bargain store, I decided to shop at both discount spots and see who comes out on top. The results were unexpected!

I'll admit I rarely shop at Dollar Tree, mostly because there are more Dollarama locations near me and I'm happy with what I find there. But for the sake of journalism, I headed out for a visit to Dollar Tree — an American company with stores across Canada.

The products are similar but not always identical (more on that later), so the real question was: which store is cheaper?

To find out, I compared 19 shopping-list staples sold at both stores, using identical items or the closest match when products weren't exactly the same.

Here's what I found...

Colgate toothpaste

A hand holds Colgate Total whitening toothpaste beside boxes displayed on a store shelf.

Colgate Total Active Prevention toothpaste.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Colgate Total Active Prevention toothpaste is sold at both stores, but the tube sizes differ. Dollar Tree's is bigger and 75 cents cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $3 for 170 millilitres

Dollarama: $3.75 for 130 millilitres

Best price: Dollar Tree

MONDAY shampoo

Peach Monday shampoo bottles on a store shelf; one is marked $4.50.

Monday haircare bottles on a store shelf, including clarifying shampoo, shampoo, and conditioner.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

MONDAY shampoo is sold at both stores, but the sizes and prices differ quite a bit. Dollar Tree's bottle is bigger and $1 cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $4 for 354 millilitres

Dollarama: $5 for 200 millilitres

Best price: Dollar Tree

Dawn dish spray

Blue Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash bottles displayed on a store shelf, with a $5 price tag.

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash bottles displayed on a store shelf, with a $5 price tag.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dawn Platinum Plus dish spray is available at both stores, in the same size (473 millilitres) and for the same price. The only difference I noticed is that Dollarama carries several scents, including Fresh Clean, Apple and seasonal ones too, whereas I only saw the Fresh Clean scent at the Dollar Tree I went to.

Dollarama: $5

Dollar Tree: $5

Best price: Tie

Dove soap bars

Two Dove beauty cream bar soap packages held in a store.

Two Dove beauty cream bar packages compared.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dove soap bars are sold at both stores, but the pack sizes differ. Dollar Tree's two-pack looks cheaper on the shelf, but Dollarama's four-pack costs less per bar.

Dollar Tree: $3.50 for two bars (about $1.75 per bar)

Dollarama: $5 for four bars (about $1.25 per bar)

Best price: Dollarama

Betty Crocker food storage containers

Two views of a hand holding red Betty Crocker storage containers on a store shelf.

A shopper holds a red Betty Crocker two-piece storage container set in a store aisle.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Both Dollar Tree and Dollarama sell Betty Crocker food storage containers in slightly different sizes. Dollar Tree has a two-pack of 650-millilitre containers, while Dollarama sells a four-pack of 690-millilitre containers.

Dollar Tree: $1.75 for two containers (about 88 cents each)

Dollarama: $3.75 for four containers (about 94 cents each)

Best price: Dollar Tree, but it's nearly a tie because Dollarama's containers are slightly bigger

Glass baking dish

Two glass baking dishes in retail packaging: a Libbey baker\u2019s basics dish and a Betty Crocker square dish.

Two glass baking dishes from Libbey and Betty Crocker displayed in a store.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I couldn't find a Betty Crocker baking dish at Dollar Tree, but I did come across this Baker's Basics blue-tinted 1.7-litre glass dish. At Dollarama, I found a Betty Crocker square baking dish that holds 1.8 litres.

Dollar Tree: $4

Dollarama: $4.75

Best price: Dollar Tree

Disinfecting wipes

Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes canisters displayed side by side on a store shelf.

Clorox and Lysol disinfecting wipes displayed side by side on a store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The Dollarama I went to only had Lysol disinfecting wipes, while Dollar Tree had Clorox. Both come in 35-count tubs, but Dollar Tree's costs 50 cents less.

Dollarama: $3.50

Dollar Tree: $3

Best price: Dollar Tree

Gain laundry pods

Two views of a hand-held green Gain Flings detergent pouch on a store shelf.

Two packages of Gain Flings! laundry detergent pods displayed side by side.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Both stores sell the same Gain Flings laundry pods in the original scent and the same 213-gram package, but Dollar Tree's is 50 cents cheaper.

Dollarama: $5

Dollar Tree: $4.50

Best price: Dollar Tree

Resolve Oxi Action fabric stain remover

Resolve Oxi Action Crystal White stain remover jars displayed on a store shelf.

Resolve Oxi Action Crystal White stain remover tubs on a store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you've ever purchased Resolve Oxi Action at Dollarama, you've probably been overpaying. A 500-gram tub of the stain remover costs $4.25 there. At Dollar Tree, not only is the price lower at $3, but you also get more product, with 625 grams.

Dollar Tree: $3

Dollarama: $4.25

Best price: Dollar Tree

Cashmere toilet paper

Cashmere Original toilet paper packages stacked on a store shelf.

Cashmere toilet paper rolls displayed on a store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I was curious which store has the cheaper four-roll pack of Cashmere toilet paper, but both sell it for the same price.

Dollar Tree: $2.50

Dollarama: $2.50

Best price: Tie

Bounty paper towel

Hand holds a Bounty paper towel pack beside shelves stocked with Bounty rolls.

A shopper holds a Bounty paper towel pack beside shelves stocked with more rolls.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

A two-pack of Bounty paper towels costs $4.75 at both Dollarama and Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree: $4.75

Dollarama: $4.75

Best price: Tie

Spices

Hand holds everything bagel seasoning in front of spice jars; garlic seasonings line the shelf beside it.

A shopper holds everything bagel seasoning beside garlic spices on a store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The spice selection at my local Dollarama isn't always very well stocked, so I was blown away by the variety at Dollar Tree, which had everything from thyme and parsley to rosemary, Italian seasoning and even everything bagel seasoning. Dollar Tree wins for selection, but Dollarama's spices are cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $1.75

Dollarama: $1

Best price: Dollarama

Dare Veggie Crisps

Two photos of a hand holding a bag of Dare sea salt veggie crisps in a store.

Two bags of Dare sea salt veggie crisps held in a grocery store.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I love Dare Veggie Crisps, so I was happy to see them at both stores. Luckily, the Dollarama bag I've been buying is the cheaper one, at 75 cents less than at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree: $3

Dollarama: $2.25

Best price: Dollarama

Honey Nut Cheerios

Two views of a Honey Nut Cheerios box on a store shelf, with a hand holding it in the close-up.

Two boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios displayed on a grocery store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Honey Nut Cheerios come in the same 292-gram boxes at both stores, but Dollarama's is 25 cents cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $3

Dollarama: $2.75

Best price: Dollarama

Dare Breton Bites

Dare Breton Bites Veggie snack cracker boxes displayed on a grocery store shelf.

Dare Breton Bites veggie snack crackers displayed on a grocery store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dare Breton Bites crackers are sold in the veggie flavour at both stores, in the same 200-gram box, but Dollarama's is 50 cents cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $3

Dollarama: $2.50

Best price: Dollarama

Kraft Dinner

Two views of blue KD Original macaroni and cheese boxes on a store shelf, priced at $1.50.

KD Original macaroni and cheese boxes displayed on a grocery store shelf for $1.50.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Dollar Tree and Dollarama both sell the same 200-gram box of Kraft Dinner for $1.50, so you're getting the same deal either way.

Dollar Tree: $1.50

Dollarama: $1.50

Best price: Tie

Betty Crocker cake mix

A hand holds a Betty Crocker lemon cake mix box in front of shelves of cake mixes.

A shopper holds a Betty Crocker lemon cake mix beside boxes of Rainbow Bit cake mix on a store shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

You'll find Betty Crocker cake mixes in a variety of flavours at both stores, but Dollar Tree's are $1 cheaper per box.

Dollar Tree: $2

Dollarama: $3

Best price: Dollar Tree

Advil

A hand holds an Advil caplets box marked $4.50 beside the same product on a store shelf.

A shopper compares Advil caplets priced at $4.50 on the pharmacy shelf.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

You can find a 24-pack of Advil caplets at both discount retailers, and sold for the same price.

Dollar Tree: $4.50

Dollarama: $4.50

Best price: Tie

St. Ives facial cleansing wipes

A hand holds St. Ives facial cleansing wipes.

St. Ives facial cleansing wipes.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Both stores sell St. Ives facial cleansing wipes in 35-count packs for normal and combination skin, and Dollar Tree's are 50 cents cheaper.

Dollar Tree: $4

Dollarama: $4.50

Best price: Dollar Tree

So, which store is cheaper? Dollar Tree came out ahead, with lower prices on nine of the 19 items, compared with five for Dollarama and five ties.

Dollar Tree won most clearly on cleaning and personal care, like the stain remover, MONDAY shampoo and Colgate toothpaste, while Dollarama was cheaper on food with items like Honey Nut Cheerios and Dare crackers.

Price isn't everything, though. In my opinion, Dollarama has a better selection of cleaning supplies and beauty products, with more brand-name items and good dupes. It also wins in the kitchen aisle and for glassware, where I just couldn't find the same quality at Dollar Tree.

The surprise was Dollar Tree's food selection, which has plenty of brand-name items and pantry staples like lentils, broth, sauces and snacks.

I'll always be a Dollarama girlie, but after comparing prices, I'll be buying a few things at Dollar Tree from now on.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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