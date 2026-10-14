Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 13 are out and there's an $85 million jackpot
All four Maxmillions winners are in Ontario!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 13 have been revealed.
An $85 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, plus more than a dozen Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000 are also available to be won if you bought tickets.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 13 are 7, 11, 19, 28, 32, 35 and 50, with 36 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 3, 6, 21, 22, 23 and 24
- 1, 12, 15, 20, 32, 37 and 50
- 1, 15, 26, 35, 40, 43 and 45
- 2, 3, 11, 17, 25, 36 and 51
- 2, 5, 6, 28, 31, 37 and 47
- 2, 6, 22, 24, 26, 50 and 52
- 2, 10, 18, 23, 32, 42 and 46
- 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 30 and 51
- 4, 6, 9, 12, 22, 39 and 43
- 4, 10, 15, 18, 30, 33 and 45
- 8, 18, 26, 33, 44, 46 and 47
- 9, 11, 12, 22, 37, 45 and 49
- 9, 17, 32, 38, 41, 42 and 47
- 10, 12, 20, 25, 27, 30 and 46
- 12, 13, 17, 34, 40, 49 and 51
- 12, 19, 25, 35, 47, 49 and 52
There is no winner of the $85 million jackpot.
But three of the Maxmillions have been won in Ontario, including one that will be split between two winners. The winning tickets are in Toronto, Mississauga, Whitby and Hamilton.
Almost 30 of the MaxPlus prizes have been won in this draw, with three winning tickets in B.C., four in the Prairies, 15 in Ontario, three in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 16 will offer a $90 million jackpot and 18 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 9 were 6, 10, 19, 25, 29, 39 and 50. The bonus number was 36.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 2, 7, 9, 16, 21, 30 and 42
- 4, 5, 14, 22, 24, 36 and 52
- 4, 12, 15, 27, 30, 45 and 50
- 4, 18, 21, 25, 33, 44 and 51
- 5, 15, 28, 32, 37, 46 and 49
- 6, 11, 13, 21, 33, 45 and 47
- 7, 13, 15, 24, 40, 42 and 46
- 8, 21, 25, 26, 30, 34 and 39
- 9, 11, 15, 34, 39, 44 and 52
- 10, 15, 28, 38, 44, 46 and 48
- 13, 26, 29, 32, 38, 40 and 46
- 14, 22, 24, 33, 40, 44 and 47
- 16, 20, 28, 29, 37, 43 and 45
- 18, 25, 26, 42, 43, 44 and 45
Nobody won the $80 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but four Maxmillions were won in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
Also, more than two dozen of the MaxPlus prizes were won. The winning tickets were sold across the country, including three in B.C., four in the Prairies, 14 in Ontario, six in Quebec and one in the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.