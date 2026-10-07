Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot
Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 6 are available now.
A massive $75 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, plus a dozen Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million.
You also have a chance to win the MaxPlus prizes that are worth $100,000 each!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 6 are 11, 12, 22, 31, 32, 46 and 50, with 7 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 7, 14, 19, 31, 34 and 43
- 2, 8, 10, 26, 28, 30 and 44
- 3, 6, 8, 18, 25, 43 and 51
- 4, 6, 18, 20, 29, 33 and 52
- 5, 6, 39, 42, 44, 50 and 52
- 7, 10, 11, 17, 26, 29 and 46
- 7, 16, 18, 20, 31, 34 and 41
- 8, 18, 21, 22, 29, 30 and 46
- 8, 18, 22, 31, 32, 42 and 52
- 9, 18, 21, 30, 32, 38 and 39
- 11, 14, 24, 30, 34, 39 and 48
- 14, 19, 20, 25, 31, 46 and 50
There is no winner of the $75 million jackpot in this draw.
But four Maxmillions have been won, including one prize that will be split between two winners, with tickets in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
The winning Maxmillions tickets in Ontario were sold in Mississauga, Burlington and the Prescott and Russell region.
A lot of the $100,000 MaxPlus prizes have also been won across the country, including a few that will be split between winners. There are three winning tickets in B.C., six in the Prairies, six in Ontario, three in Quebec and two in the Atlantic region.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 9 will offer an $80 million jackpot and 14 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 2 were 2, 4, 20, 23, 25, 41 and 47. The bonus number was 26.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 13, 28, 37, 38 and 48
- 2, 6, 9, 18, 35, 46 and 50
- 3, 8, 14, 26, 33, 41 and 44
- 3, 23, 29, 34, 39, 44 and 45
- 5, 6, 13, 14, 17, 36 and 39
- 5, 6, 22, 37, 39, 42 and 47
- 7, 11, 21, 30, 32, 40 and 50
- 11, 12,14, 16, 33, 34 and 35
- 11, 28, 29, 31, 43, 44 and 50
- 17, 19, 20, 35, 38, 39 and 42
Nobody won the $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Three of the Maxmillions were won in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region. Also, more than a dozen MaxPlus prizes were won, including one split between two winners, and the tickets were sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.