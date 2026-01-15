Dollarama sells dupes of this popular colander for 75% cheaper than Canadian Tire and Amazon
Same features, different price!
Dollarama is a gold mine for cheaper versions of popular items, if you know what to look for. You can often get basically the same products — whether it's kitchen, decor, or home goods — for the signature low prices that Dollarama is known for.
The key is finding those diamonds in the rough. Fear not, though! We're here for that. We've combed through Dollarama for you, and there's a popular strainer alternative that's 75% cheaper than the version sold at Canadian Tire and Amazon.
Right now, you can head to Dollarama and get a colander that has the same collapsible concept as that popular Starfrit brand, for just $5.
Starfrit's collapsible over-the-sink colander is selling for $21.99 on the Canadian Tire website ($16.99 more expensive than the Dollarama colander) and for $19.97 on Amazon Canada ($14.97 more expensive than the Dollarama colander). People love the product, though, garnering it a solid 4.6 rating on Amazon.
The Dollarama colander. RIght: The Amazon Canada Starfrit brand colander.Morgan Leet | Narcity, Amazon Canada
While it's not the popular brand-name version, the Rama Design brand version — selling for $5 at Dollarama — has the same features that you might be looking for. The rectangular colander expands up to 24 inches, so you can fit it over the sink — making draining pasta and washing fruit easier. It also has the collapsing ability to make storage easy, and it's dishwasher safe.
The Dollarama colander.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The biggest difference is that the Dollarama model has holes exclusively on the bottom of the colander. The Starfrit version has the draining holes all along the sides, as well as the bottom.
All in all, it's a pretty significant price difference for a similar product!
