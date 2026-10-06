Up to $8.7 trillion at stake as Six Nations land claim finally goes to trial

After waiting more than 30 years for the start of a landmark land-claim lawsuit against the federal and provincial governments, Monday’s court proceedings in Toronto had special meaning for the members of Six Nation’s lands and resources office. Posing on the courthouse steps are, back row from left, Coun. Greg Frazer, GIS technologist Tanya Henhawk, land claims research office founder and former director Phil Monture, land research unit supervisor Marcie Sandy, and Coun. Amos Key Jr. In the front row are Laurie Monture, left, and lands and resources director Lonny Bomberry.