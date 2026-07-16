Ministers to address Assembly of First Nations gathering in Ottawa

Ministers to address Assembly of First Nations
Ministers to address Assembly of First Nations
Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 18, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

A handful of federal ministers are expected to address hundreds of First Nations chiefs as they gather in Ottawa today.

They'll be speaking in front of the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting about public safety, the economy and natural resources development and social services for communities.

The Assembly of First Nations is a national advocacy body that takes its direction from some 630 First Nations chiefs through special and annual general assemblies.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, U.S. Trade Minister Dominic Leblanc, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson are among the ministers set to address chiefs.

First Nations chiefs passed two resolutions on Wednesday confirming that stance and committing the AFN to opposing legislation or policies that dilute their rights or undermine their decision-making processes.

Chiefs at this week's assembly are debating and voting on 53 resolutions on various topics, including the major projects agenda, the state of First Nations child welfare, status rules under the Indian Act and calls for the Vatican to rescind a series of papal decrees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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