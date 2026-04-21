AFN chief asks UN to support First Nations' opposition to B.C. Indigenous law change

AFN chief calls on UN to condemn Eby's government
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on the United Nations to condemn the "regressive" attempt by B.C. Premier David Eby's government to amend or suspend parts of a landmark Indigenous rights law.
That law, based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, has come under fire from Eby's government after it was cited in a court ruling against the province.
Eby has said that a December court ruling meant that the DRIPA law put the province at significant legal risk.
After changing his position on suspending or amending parts of the law multiple times over the past month, Eby said Monday he will work with First Nations to come up with a solution.
National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told the United Nations permanent forum on Indigenous issues on Tuesday that the rights of First Nations are protected by international human rights law and cannot be suspended, amended or paused by any government.
"We ask for your support and condemnation of British Columbia's regressive decisions," Woodhouse Nepinak said.
"Reconciliation and respect of the United Nations declaration require good faith negotiations with First Nations."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.