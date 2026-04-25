This dreamy cherry blossom tunnel near Toronto feels like a mini trip to Japan
It looks like a scene from a fairytale.
Cherry blossom season is almost here! Soon, Ontario will bloom with beautiful pink and white flowers, and, if you're looking for a special place to experience this spectacle, you'll want to keep this destination near Toronto on your radar.
Located an hour away from the city, this dreamy spot offers lake views and a tunnel of blooms that looks like something out of a fairy tale.
Spencer Smith Park, located in Burlington, is a cherry blossom oasis.
The park is home to 40 flowering trees that line a lakeside path, allowing you to wander beneath a canopy of blooms. It's a magical spot to snap some photos and enjoy the sights of the season.
You'll feel like you've taken a mini trip to Japan as you stroll along the petal-filled trail and soak up the lake views.
The park is located close to cafes, shops, and restaurants, so you can easily fill your day with other stops.
On May 9, the City of Burlington is hosting its annual Sakura Festival, complete with karate demonstrations, drumming, cherry blossom viewing, and more.
Sakura trees typically bloom between late April and early May, and peak bloom only lasts for about a week. You'll want to plan accordingly so you can catch the blooms at their prettiest.
If you're looking for a unique spot to enjoy some blossoms this spring, this park near Toronto might be worth a road trip.
Spencer Smith Park
Price: Free
Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.