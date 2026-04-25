This dreamy cherry blossom tunnel near Toronto feels like a mini trip to Japan

It looks like a scene from a fairytale.

Cherry blossom trees along a pathway. Right: A person walking by cherry blossom trees.

A park near Toronto.

@sreeraj_ravi | Instagram, @wafahad.photography | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Cherry blossom season is almost here! Soon, Ontario will bloom with beautiful pink and white flowers, and, if you're looking for a special place to experience this spectacle, you'll want to keep this destination near Toronto on your radar.

Located an hour away from the city, this dreamy spot offers lake views and a tunnel of blooms that looks like something out of a fairy tale.

Spencer Smith Park, located in Burlington, is a cherry blossom oasis.

The park is home to 40 flowering trees that line a lakeside path, allowing you to wander beneath a canopy of blooms. It's a magical spot to snap some photos and enjoy the sights of the season.

You'll feel like you've taken a mini trip to Japan as you stroll along the petal-filled trail and soak up the lake views.

The park is located close to cafes, shops, and restaurants, so you can easily fill your day with other stops.

On May 9, the City of Burlington is hosting its annual Sakura Festival, complete with karate demonstrations, drumming, cherry blossom viewing, and more.

Sakura trees typically bloom between late April and early May, and peak bloom only lasts for about a week. You'll want to plan accordingly so you can catch the blooms at their prettiest.

If you're looking for a unique spot to enjoy some blossoms this spring, this park near Toronto might be worth a road trip.

Spencer Smith Park

Price: Free

Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Tourism Burlington Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
cherry blossoms toronto spencer smith park cherry blossom festival cherry blossoms
Toronto Canada Travel Travel
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I left Toronto for Vancouver and nobody warned me about these 9 culture shocks

We might be in the same country, but it doesn't feel like it sometimes.

I moved to Toronto and here's what locals don't realize about their own city

Torontonians... bag milked is not a thing anywhere else.

Canada Pension Plan payments for April are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon

The average monthly payment is now over $900!

Government of Canada is hiring for these IT jobs that pay up to $125,000

You can get hired if you don't have a degree.

Truck in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

Watchdog report confirms truck involved in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

7 of the best Vancouver restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Keep it in the inner circle please and thank you.🙏

Canada's new grocery benefit starts in July — Here's what you need to know about payments

Some people can get close to or more than $1,000!

7 free University of Toronto courses you can take online even if you're not a student

These online courses are open to anyone in Canada. 📚

I took BC Ferries to this cozy small town tucked away on an island with kilometres of beach

This hidden gem is the perfect summer getaway. ⛴️

Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!