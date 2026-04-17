This boardwalk trail near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare cobble beach
Get your hiking boots ready!
If you're craving a peaceful nature walk without venturing too far from Toronto, this scenic waterfront marsh makes for a dreamy day trip.
Just a short drive from the city, the protected wetland is known as an "environmental gem" and offers serene walking paths through forest and marshland.
You can wander along an elevated boardwalk that winds through the landscape, and explore one of the "last remaining lakefront marsh of its kind between Toronto and Burlington."
Along the way, you'll also come across a rare shale beach, adding even more magic to the experience.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area in Mississauga is a beautiful escape into nature just outside the city. It offers raised walkways, peaceful trails, and opportunities to spot wildlife, including deer, rabbits, and beavers.
It's also home to a cobble beach, tucked just off the Waterfront Trail. These types of beaches are considered globally rare, formed as waves push stones from the water onto the shore over time.
Over time, the rocks gradually become smooth and rounded, creating a unique and scenic shoreline.
At certain times of year, the cobble beach can even create a natural divide between the marsh and the lake when wind and waves pile the stones into a barrier. After heavy rain or during spring thaw, that opening can shift again, so what you see often depends on the season and recent weather.
You can see Rattray Marsh and the cobble beach along sections of the Waterfront Trail.
To reach the beach, you can follow the boardwalk on the Waterfront Trail, then follow the lakeside trail to the shoreline. The beach can also be accessed by walking along the waterfront from Jack Darkling Park.
Beyond the beach, there are even more paths to explore, including the Knoll Trail and Silver Maple Lane, both of which offer beautiful boardwalk sections and peaceful views.
If you're looking for a picturesque spot to stretch your legs, this scenic conservation area is just a road trip from the city.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.