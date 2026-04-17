This boardwalk trail near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare cobble beach

Get your hiking boots ready!

An aerial view of a shoreline. Right: A boardwalk trail through a forest.

A conservation area near Toronto.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a peaceful nature walk without venturing too far from Toronto, this scenic waterfront marsh makes for a dreamy day trip.

Just a short drive from the city, the protected wetland is known as an "environmental gem" and offers serene walking paths through forest and marshland.

You can wander along an elevated boardwalk that winds through the landscape, and explore one of the "last remaining lakefront marsh of its kind between Toronto and Burlington."

Along the way, you'll also come across a rare shale beach, adding even more magic to the experience.

Rattray Marsh Conservation Area in Mississauga is a beautiful escape into nature just outside the city. It offers raised walkways, peaceful trails, and opportunities to spot wildlife, including deer, rabbits, and beavers.

It's also home to a cobble beach, tucked just off the Waterfront Trail. These types of beaches are considered globally rare, formed as waves push stones from the water onto the shore over time.

Over time, the rocks gradually become smooth and rounded, creating a unique and scenic shoreline.

At certain times of year, the cobble beach can even create a natural divide between the marsh and the lake when wind and waves pile the stones into a barrier. After heavy rain or during spring thaw, that opening can shift again, so what you see often depends on the season and recent weather.

You can see Rattray Marsh and the cobble beach along sections of the Waterfront Trail.

To reach the beach, you can follow the boardwalk on the Waterfront Trail, then follow the lakeside trail to the shoreline. The beach can also be accessed by walking along the waterfront from Jack Darkling Park.

Beyond the beach, there are even more paths to explore, including the Knoll Trail and Silver Maple Lane, both of which offer beautiful boardwalk sections and peaceful views.

If you're looking for a picturesque spot to stretch your legs, this scenic conservation area is just a road trip from the city.

Rattray Marsh Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Rattray Marsh website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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