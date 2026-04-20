This $10 train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside village with dreamy cherry blossoms
It's a magical place for a spring day trip.
You can enjoy a dreamy spring day trip from Toronto without facing traffic. A quick train ride from the city brings you to this charming lakeside destination with quaint streets, cozy boutiques, and parks bursting with blooms.
Perched along the shores of Lake Ontario, this charming town is a beautiful spot for a car-free escape, with blossoming green spaces, sun-filled patios, and more.
Oakville is a community located about 40 minutes from Toronto by GO Train. From the station, it's roughly a 30-minute walk to downtown or about 15 minutes by local transit. GO Transit tickets start at $8.16 one-way per adult.
According to Visit Oakville, the town is a "hidden gem" known for its "picturesque harbours, vibrant shopping districts, active arts community, and some of the best dining options in the Greater Toronto Area."
During your visit, there's plenty to explore, from Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate to Oakville Galleries, along with a variety of independent boutiques scattered throughout the downtown core.
According to Visit Oakville, "As the weather warms up, parks, gardens, and waterfront trails come alive with beautiful flowers and scenery, making Oakville a must-visit destination during the spring."
You'll want to head to Gairloch Gardens, "one of Oakville's most picturesque waterfront escapes," where you'll find winding pathways and a beautiful cherry blossom display late April through early May.
Other cherry blossom destinations include Neyagawa Park and Westwood Park.
Spring is the start of patio season, so it's worth stopping at a cozy cafe or quaint eatery for a bite. The town is home to more than 200 restaurants, offering everything from casual cafes to elevated dining experiences.
If you're dreaming of shimmering waterfront views, flower-filled parks, and relaxed small-town charm, this easy getaway from Toronto delivers all of it, no car required.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.