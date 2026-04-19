B.C. to suspend Indigenous law: sources

B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law on Monday, First Nations sources say
B.C. to suspend Indigenous law: sources
Premier David Eby is joined by fellow MLAs in solidarity as he speaks during a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

First Nations sources say British Columbia Premier David Eby's government will introduce legislation to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act on Monday.

Independent First Nations sources tell The Canadian Press that the bill that has been vehemently opposed by many Indigenous leaders will seek to suspend the core elements of DRIPA for one year.

Eby has said a recent court decision on B.C.'s mineral claims regime that cited DRIPA puts the province at serious litigation risk.

His minority government has struggled to find a course that satisfies First Nations leaders, who rejected an initial plan to amend DRIPA, then dismissed the idea to suspend the law to give the Supreme Court of Canada time to rule on an appeal. 

Eby initially said a vote on the suspension would be a confidence vote, but opposition from an Indigenous government MLA saw that idea scrapped and the legislation postponed.

Now two sources say the premier's office has relayed to them that the suspension bill will be tabled on Monday and it will grant cabinet the ability to extend the suspension past the one-year limit. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume and Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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