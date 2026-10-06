U.S. man arrested for advising Tumbler Ridge mass killer
Man 'advised' Tumbler Ridge killer
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer
Oct 06, 2026, 3:21 PM
Oct 06, 2026, 1:54 PM
U.S. investigators say a 30-year-old man in Washington state gave advice and money to the Tumbler Ridge mass killer and even offered to livestream the attack.
The FBI says the man had the information and the ability to alert police, but instead encouraged the murders, advising Jesse Van Rootselaar about how to start her car during the killings.
James Cody Bryant is charged with conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country.
More coming.
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