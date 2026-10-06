Thousands of mail-in ballots invalid due to errors in Alberta referendum: officials

Some Alberta mail-in voting packages botched
Some Alberta mail-in voting packages botched
Alberta referendum mail-in special ballots are seen in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

With less than two weeks to go until Alberta's referendum, the province's election administrator says more than 3,000 mail-in ballots have been returned with errors that make them invalid.

Elections Alberta says some ballot packages were returned with either declaration forms missing, errors or issues with identification.

But they say there's still time to submit the correct information via email.

Albertans are to vote on a series of questions on Oct. 19, including whether to stay in Canada or begin the process to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

Elections Alberta says they've verified about a third of more than 652,000 ballot packages that went out to eligible voters.

Hiring of extra staff continues, with more than two-thirds of the 60,000 workers needed having been hired.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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